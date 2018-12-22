ARGUS WORLDWIDE CORP (OTCMKTS:ARGW) had an increase of 6.82% in short interest. ARGW’s SI was 9,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 6.82% from 8,800 shares previously. With 8,400 avg volume, 1 days are for ARGUS WORLDWIDE CORP (OTCMKTS:ARGW)’s short sellers to cover ARGW’s short positions. It closed at $0.236 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) stake by 36.36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 23,353 shares as Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Impala Asset Management Llc holds 40,866 shares with $2.35M value, down from 64,219 last quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L now has $8.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.79. About 4.77M shares traded or 78.36% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 12.16% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham to the Board; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c

Among 5 analysts covering Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Norwegian Cruise Line had 6 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, November 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Tigress Financial on Monday, June 25 with “Buy”. The stock of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, November 1. The company was maintained on Friday, August 10 by Nomura. The company was upgraded on Friday, September 28 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, August 10.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $796.48 million activity. Shares for $154,558 were sold by Del Rio Frank J. $794.30 million worth of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) was sold by Apollo Management Holdings GP – LLC on Monday, December 3. 6,500 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) shares with value of $313,430 were sold by Stuart Andrew.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.40, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 36 investors sold NCLH shares while 137 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 204.29 million shares or 0.32% more from 203.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 352,064 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership holds 35,893 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.11% or 79,162 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). 205,715 are owned by Alyeska Ltd Partnership. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) or 4,500 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 16,720 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 5.37M shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Management Ab has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Csat Advisory LP accumulated 0.01% or 355 shares. Korea Invest Corp has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Gradient Investments Ltd Liability reported 19,394 shares stake. Nuveen Asset holds 0.08% or 260,558 shares. Primecap Ca has 5.33M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management has invested 0.02% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 16.18% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NCLH’s profit will be $173.78M for 12.91 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -65.20% negative EPS growth.

Impala Asset Management Llc increased Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 178,874 shares to 199,591 valued at $43.04M in 2018Q3. It also upped Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) stake by 196,125 shares and now owns 2.56 million shares. Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) was raised too.

Vid3G, Inc. offers mobile video recording and editing application for 3G/4G/LTE network users to capture, create, and share mobile videos with friends and families. The company has market cap of $. It allows users to add special effects through video filters; provide location services to friends and families; and share videos through SMS, Twitter, Sina weibo, and Tencent Weibo. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as U.S.