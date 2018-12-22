Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 39.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 247,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 384,021 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.20 million, down from 631,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 8.96M shares traded or 58.31% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has declined 28.39% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp. (TGT) by 2.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 4,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 173,106 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.27M, down from 177,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Target Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 8.83 million shares traded or 50.46% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Long-term Issuer Default Rating on Target at ‘A-‘ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.15 TO $5.45; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $917.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide C (NYSE:VAC) by 22,080 shares to 50,053 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) by 8,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. Cl A (NYSE:GWR).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Target (NYSE:TGT) Falls After Q3 Print: Should Investors Buy The Dip? – Benzinga” on November 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Target: What To Do After The 20% Sell-Off? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Home Depot vs. Target – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “One of Target’s downtown Minneapolis HQ offices is sold for $171 million – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target looks for blowout e-commerce week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, up 10.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TGT’s profit will be $787.98 million for 10.12 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.53% EPS growth.

Among 32 analysts covering Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Target Corporation had 110 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Thursday, November 19 with “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $62 target in Thursday, November 16 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 20 by Zacks. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 1 by Telsey Advisory Group. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 8 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Buy” on Thursday, December 14. Robert W. Baird maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Monday, October 2. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $55.0 target. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, May 19 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Saturday, August 22 by Cowen & Co. Citigroup maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Monday, August 27. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $92 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 297.80 million shares or 3.05% less from 307.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dana Inv has invested 1.22% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 3,999 shares. The California-based Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Bessemer Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 881 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers reported 14,749 shares. 44,327 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Limited. Long Pond Capital LP has 13.30 million shares for 14.63% of their portfolio. White Pine Ltd Co accumulated 0.07% or 4,984 shares. Moreover, Farmers has 0.85% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 71,445 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.1% or 246,132 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 424,849 are owned by Quantum Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com Nj. Us National Bank & Trust De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). First American Comml Bank invested in 0.2% or 68,423 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings has 409 shares.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.77 million activity. Murray Michael J sold $1.15 million worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) on Friday, December 7. $135,037 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) was sold by Hewatt Michael W on Friday, August 24.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DHI’s profit will be $302.58M for 10.38 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “D.R. Horton, Inc. Acquires the Homebuilding Operations of Classic Builders – Business Wire” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Homebuilders cry for help – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Deep-Value Stocks to Invest In – Investorplace.com” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Even If the Economy Doesnâ€™t Turn, Square Stock Still Has a Problem – Investorplace.com” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) – 4 Stocks Predicted To Move Higher This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: November 27, 2018.