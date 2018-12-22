Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 3.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 4,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,063 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.39 million, down from 112,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – APPLE MAC CHIP MOVE IS SAID TO BEGIN AS SOON AS 2020; 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Apple HomePod Disappoints With Slow Sales After Debut (Correct); 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 04/05/2018 – Apple briefly surpassed its previous high of $183.50 Friday; 14/03/2018 – FRENCH FINMIN SAYS WILL TAKE APPLE, GOOGLE TO COURT OVER ABUSIVE COMMERCIAL PRACTICES; 03/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS ADVANCED PROTECTION NOW SUPPORTS APPLE’S NATIVE APPLICATIONS ON IOS DEVICES, INCLUDING APPLE MAIL, CALENDAR, AND CONTACTS – BLOG; 01/05/2018 – After tax reform announcements, Apple announced plans to invest in advanced manufacturing in the U.S. and add a new campus; 01/05/2018 – But Apple announced a generous $100 billion capital return program; 06/03/2018 – gabriel wildau: Hashtag exclusive: Apple China crypto-Trump Goldman Sachs, say people familiar with the matter. Sexual

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Ma (INDB) by 13.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 17,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,680 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.06M, down from 127,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Ma for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $69.7. About 618,105 shares traded or 483.29% up from the average. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has risen 5.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF CONSIDERATION FROM INTERNAL SOURCES; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK, MNB BANCORP SIGN MERGER PACT FOR ROCKLAND; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Anticipates Acquisition Will Be About 10c Accretive to Its 2019 Earnings; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank MA: Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $54.2 M; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK REPORTS A 19% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. And MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement For Rockland Trust Company To Acquire The Milford National Bank And Trust Company; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA Total Assets Were $8.1 Billion at March 31

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, January 11 by Oppenheimer. FBR Capital maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Monday, August 24 with “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, November 16, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Bernstein maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, November 3 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, July 23 with “Market Perform” rating. On Thursday, October 27 the stock rating was downgraded by Hilliard Lyons to “Long-Term Buy”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 2. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Tuesday, February 13. Maxim Group maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Friday, September 22. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $182.0 target. Barclays Capital maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, March 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $538.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 30,485 shares to 34,465 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 3,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parametric Port Associate Lc stated it has 2.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Axiom International Ltd Liability Company De owns 330,847 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Llc accumulated 7,588 shares. The Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical Management has invested 2.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Connecticut-based Dock Street Asset Mgmt has invested 13.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pitcairn stated it has 42,212 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. 163,374 were reported by Meeder Asset Incorporated. Cibc, a New York-based fund reported 1.61M shares. Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clark Mgmt Grp owns 2.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 377,659 shares. Mark Asset Mngmt Corp reported 81,088 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 3.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.29M shares. Hallmark Cap reported 133,711 shares or 3.57% of all its holdings. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 4.11% or 37,364 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs & Ca, California-based fund reported 100,313 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. 3,408 shares were sold by KONDO CHRIS, worth $647,520 on Monday, November 19.

Among 9 analysts covering Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Independent Bank had 27 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, October 3. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, February 26. Zacks downgraded the shares of INDB in report on Wednesday, August 26 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray on Thursday, May 31 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Compass Point given on Tuesday, September 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, July 24. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, October 11 by Compass Point. Compass Point upgraded Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) on Friday, July 21 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Compass Point given on Monday, December 18. Compass Point upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, March 29 report.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $635.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 10,625 shares to 57,059 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 46.07% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.89 per share. INDB’s profit will be $36.50M for 13.40 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.