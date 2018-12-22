Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) had an increase of 0.52% in short interest. PDS’s SI was 7.90 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.52% from 7.86 million shares previously. With 1.53M avg volume, 5 days are for Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS)’s short sellers to cover PDS’s short positions. The SI to Precision Drilling Corporation’s float is 2.7%. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7. About 1.98 million shares traded or 22.79% up from the average. Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) has declined 26.69% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PDS News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Precision Drilling Outlook To Stable From Neg; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s profit, comparable sales rise on higher fees from franchisees; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING 1Q REV. C$401M, EST. C$390.0M; 16/05/2018 – Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Voting Results From the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING CORP – RESTATED A DEBT REDUCTION TARGET OF $300 MLN TO $500 MLN OVER NEXT THREE TO FOUR YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Webcast of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Precision Drilling 1Q Rev C$401M; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING CORP – CAPITAL SPENDING IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE $116 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING SEES FY CAPEX C$116M, EST. C$92.5M; 11/04/2018 – Precision Drilling Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 0.69% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 24,415 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Independent Franchise Partners Llp holds 3.49M shares with $788.60 million value, down from 3.52M last quarter. Apple Inc now has $715.27B valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – Apple has a new 2019 plan for its most powerful Mac yet – and the stakes are especially high; 01/05/2018 – Apple: New $100B Shr Repurchase Authorization Announced; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Mac Rev $5.85B; 23/04/2018 – EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Apple’s Purchase of Shazam; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million a year from its Apple holdings just by collecting dividends; 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts; 17/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Apple Reportedly Cuts HomePod Production Due to Poor Sales; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 03/05/2018 – This dispensary on Fifth Avenue in New York City is being called the Apple store for weed

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, December 7. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, August 31. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, November 29. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $225 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, November 2 by JP Morgan. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Bank of America. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, December 6 by Rosenblatt. HSBC downgraded the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, December 4 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, August 1. As per Tuesday, November 27, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 1 report.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. Another trade for 15,652 shares valued at $2.98 million was made by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E on Monday, July 9. Another trade for 3,408 shares valued at $647,520 was sold by KONDO CHRIS.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiger Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.02M shares. R G Niederhoffer Capital reported 10,300 shares stake. Sterling Invest Management accumulated 4.13% or 25,164 shares. Addison Cap Communication invested 1.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Proffitt Goodson Inc reported 9,107 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank stated it has 68,404 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 107,516 shares or 2.95% of its portfolio. Patriot Wealth Mgmt Inc, Texas-based fund reported 120,020 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset holds 0.1% or 42,996 shares. Forward Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,575 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 82,369 shares or 3.6% of its portfolio. Inv Advisors owns 27,832 shares. 27,367 are held by Indiana & Invest Management. Merriman Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 31,905 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0.41% or 70,440 shares.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company has market cap of $501.46 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Among 4 analysts covering Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Precision Drilling had 5 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 27. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 12. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 21 report. On Monday, November 5 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock of Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Scotia Capital.

