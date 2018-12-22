Index ERC20 (ERC20) sheds -12.50% on December 21-22

Index ERC20 (ERC20) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.00775032 or -12.50% trading at $0.05425224. According to Top Crypto Analysts, Index ERC20 (ERC20) eyes $0.059677464 target on the road to $0.0966014383667425. ERC20 last traded at Kuna exchange. It had high of $0.06587772 and low of $0.03487644 for December 21-22. The open was $0.06200256.

Index ERC20 (ERC20) is up 14.14% in the last 30 days from $0.04753 per coin. Its down -86.52% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.4025 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago ERC20 traded at $0.00 (non existent). ERC20 has 13.00 billion coins mined giving it $705.28M market cap. Index ERC20 maximum coins available are 13.00B. ERC20 uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 23/10/2017.

ERC20 Index is a tokenized index of cryptocurrency which tracks and invests in the 20-top ERC20 tokens. Weekly, profits are distributed in Ether between the top-20 holders of a ERC20 token.