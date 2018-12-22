Indexiq Advisors Llc increased Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) stake by 22.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Indexiq Advisors Llc acquired 26,946 shares as Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT)’s stock declined 7.95%. The Indexiq Advisors Llc holds 149,217 shares with $2.48 million value, up from 122,271 last quarter. Empire St Rlty Tr Inc now has $4.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.42. About 2.09 million shares traded or 54.44% up from the average. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 21.47% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018

Tandy Leather Factory Inc (TLF) investors sentiment decreased to 2.2 in Q3 2018. It’s down -2.47, from 4.67 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 11 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 5 sold and decreased stock positions in Tandy Leather Factory Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 4.91 million shares, down from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Tandy Leather Factory Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 7.

Bandera Partners Llc holds 13.61% of its portfolio in Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. for 2.86 million shares. Beddow Capital Management Inc owns 582,885 shares or 1.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 56,688 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 220 shares.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and related products. The company has market cap of $54.47 million. It operates through three divisions: Wholesale Leathercraft, Retail Leathercraft, and International Leathercraft. It has a 12.93 P/E ratio. The firm offers leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, and saddle and tack hardware.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $346,325 activity.

It closed at $5.95 lastly. It is up 17.45% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TLF News: 14/03/2018 – Tandy Leather Factory May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – Tandy Leather Factory Guidance Range for 2018 EPS Remains Unchanged; 07/03/2018 – TANDY LEATHER FACTORY INC TLF.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.63 TO $0.68; 02/05/2018 – Tandy Leather Factory 1Q EPS 14c; 07/03/2018 – TANDY LEATHER FACTORY INC TLF.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $82 MLN TO $84 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Tandy Leather Factory 4Q Adj EPS 22c; 04/05/2018 – DJ Tandy Brands Accessories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBACQ); 14/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Buccaneers Re-Sign S Keith Tandy; 07/03/2018 – Tandy Leather Factory Sees FY18 EPS 63c-EPS 68c; 07/03/2018 – Tandy Leather Factory Sees FY18 Sales $82M-$84M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.38, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 21 investors sold ESRT shares while 57 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 120.00 million shares or 0.25% more from 119.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 51,077 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Utah Retirement Systems reported 25,481 shares. Loeb Ptnrs accumulated 14,200 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 126 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Moreover, Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 280,329 shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 1.80 million shares or 0% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Company owns 51,649 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. First Trust Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Prudential invested in 0.08% or 3.17 million shares. Capital Mgmt Va reported 0.06% stake. Global Endowment Management LP accumulated 0.2% or 93,000 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 7.58M shares.

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) stake by 24,141 shares to 126,307 valued at $20.34M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 39,739 shares and now owns 82,659 shares. Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) was reduced too.

