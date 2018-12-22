New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 248,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 496,778 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.05 million, up from 248,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 15.29M shares traded or 48.67% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 26/05/2018 – Infosys Limited – General announcement; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS – REVENUE PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE WAS STABLE DURING THE YEAR AS THE BENEFITS OF AUTOMATION AND NEWER SERVICES KICKED IN; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 20.50 RUPEES PER SHARE FOR FY ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 37.09 BLN RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CO EXPLORING POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR SUBSIDIARIES INCLUDING SKAVA AND PANAYA; 04/05/2018 – Infosys Limited – Disclosures; 19/03/2018 – Greenwich Time: InfoSys Deal Says A Lot For State; 15/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Right execution of strategy to decide Infosys chief Salil Parekh’s future; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPROVED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE WONGDOODY HOLDING CO FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF UP TO $75 MLN; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF WONGDOODY

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (PVG) by 4.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 81,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.66 million, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Pretium Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 3.77 million shares traded or 100.54% up from the average. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has declined 27.94% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Rev $89.4M; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 6,005 shares to 29,275 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.19 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 16 investors sold PVG shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 98.60 million shares or 5.99% more from 93.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 25,427 were accumulated by Hightower Advisors Lc. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 0.02% or 11,255 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 10,556 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co has 1.91 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asa Gold And Precious Metals Limited accumulated 725,000 shares or 4.32% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). 44,789 are owned by Walleye Trading Ltd. Swiss Bancorp has 0% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 295,848 shares. Creative Planning has 13,806 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 0% or 20,610 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 325,200 shares. Blair William Il owns 15,025 shares. Virtu Ltd accumulated 41,468 shares or 0% of the stock. Anchor Bolt Capital LP holds 0.88% or 2.31M shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company reported 51,779 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Pretium Resources had 23 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Speculative Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, October 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, March 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Thursday, September 17. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, September 17 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Speculative Buy” rating and $8.50 target in Monday, August 24 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 20 by Zacks. RBC Capital Markets maintained Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) rating on Monday, August 24. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $10 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Monday, November 13. As per Friday, May 11, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 11 by Roth Capital.

Among 22 analysts covering Infosys (NYSE:INFY), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Infosys had 49 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 8 report. The stock of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Monday, April 16 by Susquehanna. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $16.0 target in Monday, January 15 report. On Monday, September 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”. The stock of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, September 18. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, July 18. The rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT with “Neutral” on Thursday, December 17. The firm has “Underperform” rating by CLSA given on Friday, January 6. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 18 by Stifel Nicolaus.