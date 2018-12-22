Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 30.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 72,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,668 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.16M, up from 237,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 15.29M shares traded or 48.67% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 06/03/2018 – Infosys Opens Indianapolis Technology and Innovation Hub; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q NET INCOME 36.9B RUPEES, EST. 37.11B; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO PAY INR10 AS SPECIAL DIVIDEND; 11/05/2018 – Ravi Venkatesan Steps off Infosys Board to Pursue Exciting New Opportunity; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- ANTICIPATES COMPLETION OF SALE OF KALLIDUS, SKAVA, PANAYA BY MARCH 2019; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Spend INR87.71 Bln to Pay Dividend Last FY; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- CO INITIATED IDENTIFICATION, EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR UNITS KALLIDUS AND SKAVA AND PANAYA; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS – CO HAS NOT RECEIVED ALLEGED ANONYMOUS WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT AND IS UNABLE TO COMMENT ON COMPLAINT OR ALLEGATIONS MADE THEREIN; 12/03/2018 – Infosys Announces its Intent to Voluntarily Delist from Euronext Paris and Euronext London Exchanges

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 20.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 67,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 394,298 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.36M, up from 326,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 21.53M shares traded or 65.51% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 08/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5100P FROM 5000P; 22/03/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $64; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS CHANGES TO MANAGEMENT BOARD END TOP LEADERSHIP UNCERTAINTY AND SIGNAL MANAGERIAL CONTINUITY; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 19/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS 2018 NEWCASTLE COAL FORECAST 22% TO $91/T; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 30/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY IS SAID TO BOOST JUNIOR BANKER PAY BY UP TO 25%; 18/04/2018 – Derivati, parte processo, atteso che Morgan Stanley contesti giurisdizione Corte dei Conti; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Warns of Contagion Risk If Italy Yield Tops 2.40%

Another recent and important Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news was published by Gurufocus.com which published an article titled: “Infosys Appoints Nilanjan Roy as CFO – GuruFocus.com” on December 20, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering Infosys (NYSE:INFY), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive.

Among 30 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive.