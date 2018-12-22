Inside Buying: Neil Gagnon Picked up 479 Shares of General Finance (GFN); Revlon (REV) Sentiment Is 0.77

Revlon Inc (REV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 23 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 30 decreased and sold their positions in Revlon Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 7.77 million shares, down from 7.80 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Revlon Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 17 Increased: 13 New Position: 10.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 83 buys, and 15 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. The insider Havner LeeAnn R bought 7 shares worth $95. 5,000 General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) shares with value of $70,000 were bought by Havner Family Trust. HAVNER RONALD L JR also bought $142,994 worth of General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) on Wednesday, September 5. Shares for $160,409 were sold by Mourouzis Theodore M. on Wednesday, June 20. $110,816 worth of General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) shares were sold by GAGNON NEIL. Another trade for 1,670 shares valued at $24,095 was bought by ROSZAK JAMES B.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company has market cap of $276.48 million. The Company’s portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s modular space products comprise office container products, modular buildings, and mobile offices used in various applications, such as general administrative office space, military installations, workforce living accommodations, bank branches, classrooms/education, construction offices, daycare facilities, dormitories, healthcare facilities, rental facilities, retail space, and shelters.

Neil Gagnon; that is an insider in General Finance Corp who is the most recent to get shares in the company for which he serves as a major shareholder. Neil not a long ago bought some 479 shares of the company, that are worth about $47,359 U.S Dollars, that is a price for each share of close to $98.9. In the last month, he also obtained 384 shares that are worth about $37,184 USD. He owns 10%+ of the -company’s market cap or 30,503 shares. This stock transaction by Mr. Neil – was recorded on 21/12/2018 and made public in a SEC’s document available here.

Analysts await General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.08 per share. GFN’s profit will be $3.33 million for 20.75 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by General Finance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) to report earnings on March, 21. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 125.58% or $1.08 from last year’s $-0.86 per share. REV’s profit will be $11.63 million for 25.89 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Revlon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.14% EPS growth.

Mittleman Brothers Llc holds 33.86% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. for 3.30 million shares. Profit Investment Management Llc owns 129,297 shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp has 0.19% invested in the company for 1.00 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Symons Capital Management Inc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Sterling Capital Management Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 126,000 shares.

Revlon, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics, hair color and hair care, beauty tools, fragrances, anti-perspirant deodorants, and skincare products. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s cosmetics include face makeup products comprising foundation, powder, blush, and concealers; lip makeup products, such as lipstick, lip gloss, and lip liner; eye makeup products, including mascaras, eyeliners, eye shadows, and brow products; nail color and care products; and makeup removers.