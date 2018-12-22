Sentiment for Hallador Energy Co (HNRG)

Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.65, from 2.15 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 42 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 28 sold and decreased their stakes in Hallador Energy Co. The active investment managers in our database now own: 10.67 million shares, up from 10.53 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Hallador Energy Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 20 Increased: 27 New Position: 15.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.74 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.56 per share. FANG’s profit will be $285.51 million for 12.75 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.19% EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $1.69 million activity. 140 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares with value of $16,885 were sold by Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes. Pantermuehl Russell also sold $133,438 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Thursday, September 20. The insider Hollis Michael L. sold $644,250. Shares for $638,183 were sold by Molnar Paul.

As revealed in the DC-based SEC, a document for the sale of 1,000 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc by Hof Van’t was filled. Hof Van’t is for the time being a Sr. VP – Strategy & Corp Dev of the ‘s company. The form was filled on December 21, 2018. These transaction’s shares were sold at average $89.9 per every share, and have a value of $89,913 US Dollars. Right now, Hof Van’t owns 5,757 shares which make up exactly 0.00% of Diamondback Energy Inc’s total market cap.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 107.00 million shares or 8.09% more from 98.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invesco accumulated 41,069 shares. Cap Invsts has 0.39% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 11.93M shares. Bbt Mgmt Lc has 0.56% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 11,291 shares. The Texas-based Texas Cap Bancorp Tx has invested 3.2% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Westwood Group Inc Inc holds 1.03% or 867,834 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 32,577 shares. Key (Cayman) holds 1,925 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank, a New York-based fund reported 10,846 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 357,152 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 9,443 shares. Tci Wealth accumulated 0% or 4 shares. Violich Capital Mgmt Inc reported 4,000 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 62,238 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc owns 4,253 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mngmt L P has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Among 11 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Diamondback Energy has $18900 highest and $153 lowest target. $172.56's average target is 94.39% above currents $88.77 stock price.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $14.57 billion. The Company’s activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. It has a 13.48 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Lubar & Co. Inc holds 21.33% of its portfolio in Hallador Energy Company for 2.79 million shares. Alpinvest Partners B.V. owns 45,974 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has 0.18% invested in the company for 227,155 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Oldfield Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 116,793 shares.

Analysts await Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) to report earnings on March, 12. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. HNRG’s profit will be $3.02 million for 12.43 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Hallador Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $100,564 activity.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $149.98 million. The firm holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana; and Bulldog underground mine located in Vermillion County, Illinois. It has a 5.81 P/E ratio. It is also involved in gas and oil exploration activities in Michigan and Indiana.