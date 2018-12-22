Zebra Technologies Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had a decrease of 11.09% in short interest. ZBRA’s SI was 934,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 11.09% from 1.05M shares previously. With 581,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Zebra Technologies Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s short sellers to cover ZBRA’s short positions. The SI to Zebra Technologies Corporation – Class A’s float is 1.76%. The stock decreased 3.14% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $146.25. About 939,290 shares traded or 98.27% up from the average. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 55.91% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01

Analysts await Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Codexis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its down 4.22, from 5.46 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 9 investors sold Codexis, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 46.41% less from 68.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 11,367 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 28,964 shares in its portfolio. 15,618 were accumulated by Boston Advsr. Tci Wealth invested in 0% or 18 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 44,920 shares. Perkins Cap Management reported 38,150 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Federated Pa holds 0.02% or 490,204 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 10,429 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 33,569 shares. Telemark Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 7.16% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Dorsey Wright & has 1,470 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.33% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 sales for $11.55 million activity. 9,000 Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares with value of $172,522 were sold by WOLF DENNIS P. KELLEY BERNARD J had sold 16,666 shares worth $285,780. Glaub Kathleen Sereda also sold $153,400 worth of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares. Dorgan Byron L had sold 10,000 shares worth $154,880. Yang Patrick Y sold $910,178 worth of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) on Tuesday, September 18. NICOLS JOHN J sold $954,041 worth of stock or 43,812 shares. $373,325 worth of stock was sold by BARUCH THOMAS R on Monday, June 25.

The stock decreased 8.76% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $15.93. About 630,956 shares traded or 48.25% up from the average. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 209.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 209.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c; 08/03/2018 Codexis 4Q EPS 2c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $68.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Codexis 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. The company has market cap of $860.48 million. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable clients to perform chemistry screening. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Codexis Inc director and an insider Patrick Yang a few days ago unloaded 50,000 company shares worth $925,950 at the average stock price of $18.5. Presently, Patrick Yang owns 53,817 shares which are equivalent to around 0.10% of Codexis Inc’s total market capitalization. Dated December 21, 2018 the deal Form 4 is obtainable online here.

Among 2 analysts covering Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zebra Technologies had 2 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, November 12 with “Outperform”.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $18.68 million activity. KAPUT JIM L had sold 5,703 shares worth $924,925. $444,900 worth of stock was sold by Heel Joachim on Friday, June 22. $254,849 worth of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares were sold by Cho Michael. The insider SMITH MICHAEL A sold $104,344. GAGNIER HUGH K had sold 8,409 shares worth $1.42 million. GUSTAFSSON ANDERS had sold 11,588 shares worth $1.96 million on Friday, August 24. LUDWICK ANDREW K also sold $6.05M worth of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) on Wednesday, November 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 31 investors sold Zebra Technologies Corporation shares while 114 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.22% less from 45.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Principal Financial Group holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 247,531 shares. 6,766 are held by Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Daruma Mgmt Llc invested in 0.38% or 23,063 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs has invested 0.1% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Hrt Financial Lc accumulated 2,333 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Missouri-based Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Texas-based Beck Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.69% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Prudential Financial stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.08% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Hbk Invests L P has 36,951 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 8,308 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 12,857 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 1,137 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 3,819 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 0% stake.