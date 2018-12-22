Intevac Inc (IVAC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 20 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 32 decreased and sold their stakes in Intevac Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 13.18 million shares, down from 13.73 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Intevac Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 19 Increased: 10 New Position: 10.

It was stated in a public report submitted to the D.C. based-SEC that Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which is an insider in Express Inc, performed an insider sale on 21/12/2018. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd made a sale of 240,425 shares of the stock exchange listed company which is based on a market stock price of $5.4 U.S Dollars of a share. As published in the legal report available here, the full amount of the sale was $1,288,654 U.S Dollars. Currently, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, holds 6.88 million shares, which accounts for 10.05% of Express Inc’s market cap.

The stock decreased 6.73% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 4.58 million shares traded or 80.53% up from the average. Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has declined 47.58% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.58% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPR News: 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DELIVER $44 TO $54 MLN IN TOTAL SAVINGS BY 2019; 31/05/2018 – Express Inc Sees FY EPS 37c-EPS 47c; 31/05/2018 – Express Inc Sees FY Comp Sales Down 1% to 1%; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Cash and Cash Equivalents Totaled $236.2M at the End of 2017; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc 4Q EPS 37c; 13/04/2018 – Express could to trim back its store count over the next three years as it makes bigger investments online; 07/05/2018 – EXPRESS INTRODUCES NEW SIZE OFFERINGS; 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS 4Q EPS 37C; 31/05/2018 – CORRECT: EXPRESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR REPORTED IN ERROR; 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS INC – ON A COMPARABLE SALES BASIS, QTRLY E-COMMERCE SALES INCREASED 17%

Analysts await Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to report earnings on March, 13. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. EXPR’s profit will be $21.93M for 3.90 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Express, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 190.91% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Express (NYSE:EXPR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Express has $9 highest and $9 lowest target. $9’s average target is 80.36% above currents $4.99 stock price. Express had 2 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 30.

Express, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. The company has market cap of $341.96 million. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. It has a 9.75 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Analysts await Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) to report earnings on January, 30. IVAC’s profit will be $1.37 million for 19.63 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Intevac, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.00% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $47,500 activity.

Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Intevac, Inc. for 454,935 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 212,310 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.11% invested in the company for 235,030 shares. The California-based Aimz Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 4.52 million shares.

The stock increased 3.52% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.71. About 193,029 shares traded or 181.89% up from the average. Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) has declined 33.53% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.53% the S&P500. Some Historical IVAC News: 16/05/2018 – Intevac May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 28/03/2018 lntevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone; 23/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at Conference May 24; 30/04/2018 – Intevac 1Q Rev $18M; 04/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (CQH), Intevac, Inc. (IVAC), And Others; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Intevac; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intevac Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVAC); 30/04/2018 – Intevac 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 28/03/2018 – Intevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $107.46 million. It operates through two divisions, Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. It currently has negative earnings. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, makes, markets, and services disk sputtering systems, etch and deposition systems, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, and spares and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation service support services.