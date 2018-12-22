Among 7 analysts covering Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Antero Midstream Partners had 12 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) on Thursday, October 11 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 28. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) on Tuesday, October 16 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, October 10. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 9 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, October 12 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, August 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. JP Morgan maintained Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) on Friday, August 10 with “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. See Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) latest ratings:

21/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $36 New Target: $28 Maintain

16/10/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $35 New Target: $33 Downgrade

12/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $33 New Target: $36 Downgrade

11/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $36 Initiates Coverage On

11/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $38 New Target: $39 Maintain

10/10/2018 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

28/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $35 New Target: $35 Upgrade

10/08/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $24 New Target: $25 Maintain

09/08/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $36 New Target: $38 Maintain

03/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $37 New Target: $35 Downgrade

Analysts await Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-0.62 EPS, down 58.97% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-1.34 actual EPS reported by Retrophin, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.73% EPS growth.

Steve Aselage, Chief Executive Officer of Retrophin Inc is the insider, we want to report transactions for. Mr. Steve submitted a public document with the U.S. Security & Exchange Commission making public a trade for 12,376 shares of the Pinksheet-listed company, the one he is an insider in. At the time of the legal trading deal, the average stock price of Retrophin Inc was $21.9, making the dealing worth $270,788 USD. In the last 30 days, he also unloaded 10 shares valued at $240 USD. Steve now has rights to 259,772 shares accounting for 0.63% of the Company’s market cap

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $1.31 million activity. ASELAGE STEVE also sold $266,703 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) on Wednesday, November 14. 5,000 shares valued at $120,146 were sold by REED ELIZABETH E on Wednesday, November 14. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $120,130 was made by ROTE WILLIAM E. on Wednesday, November 14. 10,000 shares were sold by McFarlane Neil F., worth $237,314. Shares for $180,138 were sold by Clague Laura on Wednesday, November 14.

Among 3 analysts covering Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Retrophin has $57 highest and $36 lowest target. $45.67’s average target is 115.63% above currents $21.18 stock price. Retrophin had 3 analyst reports since August 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel.

Retrophin, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious or rare diseases. The company has market cap of $873.62 million. The Company’s marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s product candidates consist of Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis; Fosmetpantotenate, a novel small molecule that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration; Tetracosactide Zinc , a synthetic hormone analog that is in preclinical stage; and Liquid Ursodeoxycholic Acid, a liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic acid, which is in preclinical stage to treat primary biliary cholangitis.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 16 investors sold Retrophin, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 41.12 million shares or 2.80% more from 40.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup Inc owns 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 24,757 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability owns 102,158 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% or 332,516 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 1.09M shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated owns 682,416 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd holds 0.47% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) or 294,842 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 12,553 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 49,930 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). The Massachusetts-based Boston Advsrs Lc has invested 0.1% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 16,870 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 10,796 shares. Ghost Tree Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 2.14% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 350,000 shares.

More notable recent Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Retrophin (RTRX) Complete Enrollment of Pivotal Phase 3 FORT Study of Fosmetpantotenate in PKAN – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Retrophin Completes Enrollment of Pivotal Phase 3 FORT Study of Fosmetpantotenate in PKAN – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Retrophin to Present at the BMO Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Retrophin to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Retrophin Prices Upsized $240 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2018.

The stock decreased 6.12% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.18. About 690,237 shares traded or 101.06% up from the average. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has risen 11.46% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company has market cap of $4.10 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. It has a 14.69 P/E ratio. The Company’s assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, and 24-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 14 investors sold Antero Midstream Partners LP shares while 33 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 88.30 million shares or 3.43% more from 85.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability holds 24,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 4.04 million were accumulated by Salient Advsr Ltd Llc. Driehaus Management Limited Liability Company holds 76,549 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Advisory has invested 0.64% in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM). 231 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Prns Limited. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM). Cohen Steers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) for 372,016 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.14% of its portfolio in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) for 6,415 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) or 79,493 shares. 29,225 are held by Glenmede Trust Na. Bollard Gru Limited Liability holds 8,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,818 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 62,516 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0% invested in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM).