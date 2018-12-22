Among 4 analysts covering Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pier 1 Imports had 6 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 28. The company was maintained on Friday, September 21 by Citigroup. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 25 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Wedbush. As per Friday, September 21, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Thursday, October 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. See Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 19.23% or $0.0905 during the last trading session, reaching $0.38. About 7.42 million shares traded or 592.76% up from the average. Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) has declined 75.96% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PIR News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Pier 1 Imports Rtgs On CreditWatch Negative; 19/04/2018 – Pier 1 Announces 3-year Plan To Address ‘weaknesses,’ After Disappointing Results — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS INC – AS RESULTS OF PLAN ARE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2021, EXPECT TO ACHIEVE EBITDA MARGIN OF 6% TO 8%; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PIER 1 IMPORTS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Pier 1’s Ratings Under Review For Downgrade; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 SHR LOSS $0.17 – $$0.36; 18/04/2018 – Pier 1 Imports 4Q EPS 19c; 18/04/2018 – Pier 1 Imports 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s: Review Follows Pier 1’s Weak 4Q Fincl Results and Investor Day Strategic Plan; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS SEES FY21 EPS $0.60 TO $0.70, SALES GROWTH 4%-6%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold Pier 1 Imports, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 56.35 million shares or 5.14% less from 59.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

More notable recent Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Raymond James: Pier 1 (NYSE:PIR) May Be ‘Beyond Saving’ – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Pier 1 (NYSE:PIR) In Freefall After Rocky Q3 Print – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.62, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Pier 1 Announces Employment Inducement Award Pursuant to NYSE Rule 303A.08 – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Time To Connect The Dots – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. The company has market cap of $31.35 million. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com.

The insider of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, Trust Dated December 21 – 2004 – Between Claiborne R. Rankin – As Trustee – & Julia L. Rankin – Creating A Trust Fbo Julia L. Rankin bought 10 shares of the public firm based on the avg. market share price of $60.0 for each one share. The shares are worth $600 U.S Dollars. Currently, Trust Dated December 21 – 2004 – Between Claiborne R. Rankin – As Trustee – & Julia L. Rankin – Creating A Trust Fbo Julia L. Rankin, has in hand 24,742 shares, which accounts for 0.15% of the company’s market capitalization. This shares trade was finished on December 21, 2018 and is freely available for public review on the SEC’s website.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 2025 insider buys, and 1 sale for $27.53 million activity. Rankin Elisabeth M also bought $186 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Tuesday, October 9. RANKIN CLAIBORNE R also bought $28,639 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares. 1 shares valued at $64 were bought by Anne Farnham Rankin Trust 8/15/2012 on Thursday, September 13. Trust for Children of Julia Kuipers fbo Matilda Alan Kuipers bought $189 worth of stock or 3 shares. 5 shares were bought by SEELBACH SCOTT W, worth $311. Seelbach Taplin E bought 1 shares worth $65. $24,844 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) was bought by RANKIN ROGER F.

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $58.08. About 91,182 shares traded or 81.82% up from the average. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 28.47% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 8.42 million shares or 2.75% less from 8.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.