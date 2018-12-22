Boston Partners decreased Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) stake by 21.22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Boston Partners sold 1.20 million shares as Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH)’s stock declined 17.37%. The Boston Partners holds 4.47M shares with $775.49 million value, down from 5.67M last quarter. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs now has $12.52B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $124.12. About 1.42M shares traded or 49.94% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 10.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA

Boston Partners increased Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) stake by 101,136 shares to 6.53M valued at $432.85M in 2018Q3. It also upped Eclipse Res Corp (NYSE:ECR) stake by 344,440 shares and now owns 2.34 million shares. Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Laboratory Corp had 14 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, October 30. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $202 target in Monday, September 10 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LH in report on Monday, December 3 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 20 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, June 27. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, December 3. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 30 by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) rating on Monday, December 3. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $160 target. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”.

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 15.10% or $0.37 from last year’s $2.45 per share. LH’s profit will be $284.54M for 11.00 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.92% EPS growth.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $660,911 activity. Williams R Sanders sold $56,749 worth of stock. 3,700 shares were sold by ANDERSON KERRII B, worth $604,162 on Monday, November 5.

The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 1.09M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 39.00% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain

Among 5 analysts covering AutoNation (NYSE:AN), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. AutoNation has $48 highest and $34 lowest target. $39.25’s average target is 16.68% above currents $33.64 stock price. AutoNation had 7 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Wednesday, November 14. As per Tuesday, July 10, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, October 2, the company rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.09 million activity. BURDICK RICK L had sold 15,192 shares worth $713,264. Shares for $100,000 were sold by GRUSKY ROBERT R. EDELSON DAVID B had sold 42,000 shares worth $2.03M on Tuesday, July 10. $3.02M worth of stock was sold by JACKSON MICHAEL J on Thursday, November 1.

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.03 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It has a 6.79 P/E ratio. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance services, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 12.75% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.02 per share. AN’s profit will be $103.41 million for 7.31 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.26% negative EPS growth.

