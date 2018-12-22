JMP Group Inc (JMP) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.85, from 0.44 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 9 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 7 cut down and sold their positions in JMP Group Inc. The funds in our database reported: 2.99 million shares, up from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding JMP Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 2 New Position: 7.

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 19.23% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 250 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Intact Investment Management Inc holds 1,050 shares with $2.10M value, down from 1,300 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $673.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board:; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP: AMAZON SHOULD PAY POST OFFICE COSTS, NOT U.S. TAXPAYER; 30/05/2018 – CBS News: Amazon bans customers with too many returns; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 03/05/2018 – JetTrack Uncovers Amazon-Whole Foods Meetings Before $13.7B Deal; 13/03/2018 – Amazon launches first debit card in Mexico e-commerce push; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH WHITE HOUSE PROCEEDINGS

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Intact Investment Management Inc increased Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) stake by 579,000 shares to 1.51 million valued at $19.81 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 6,800 shares and now owns 71,400 shares. Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) was raised too.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. On Monday, October 29 the insider BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $5.31M. Shares for $2.31 million were sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q on Friday, November 2. Huttenlocher Daniel P sold $285,960 worth of stock. $3.21 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Olsavsky Brian T. Zapolsky David sold $3.66 million worth of stock. 500 shares were sold by McGrath Judith A, worth $952,500. $3.96M worth of stock was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A on Wednesday, September 12.

Among 17 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 23 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Bank of America maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Wednesday, November 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, July 13. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, September 10 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, October 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, September 25. On Thursday, September 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, July 16 with “Outperform” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Friday, July 27 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Asset Management One Ltd has 2.85% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 692,136 shares. New England Professional Planning Grp Inc reported 253 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 91,974 shares for 2.54% of their portfolio. 1.03 million were reported by Susquehanna International Gp Llp. Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated holds 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 450 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 1.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Ridge Investment Management invested in 403 shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blue Inc, Rhode Island-based fund reported 5,423 shares. Visionary Asset Mgmt Inc holds 360 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests Incorporated, Nebraska-based fund reported 149 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co reported 78,015 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Limited Ca holds 12,844 shares or 8.03% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc invested in 1.75% or 2.17M shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open Second Fulfillment Center in Alberta – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 12/21/2018: AMZN,DFRG,NKE,KMX – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Launches Fifth Data Region in Europe – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon struggles in grocery push – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air Transport Services +4%, says Amazon to lease 10 additional aircraft – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Continental Advisors Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in JMP Group LLC for 176,179 shares. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc owns 23,589 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.01% invested in the company for 113,151 shares. The California-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,753 shares.

The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 24,739 shares traded. JMP Group LLC (JMP) has declined 17.61% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical JMP News: 02/05/2018 – JMP Group 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 19/04/2018 – JMP Group Declares Second Quarter 2018 Monthly Distributions; 03/05/2018 – JMP GROUP – AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH BNP PARIBAS TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT TO BE BORROWED UNDER FACILITY BY $40 MLN TO $240 MLN; 03/05/2018 – JMP GROUP – FACILITY WAS ESTABLISHED TO FINANCE THE ACQUISITION OF A PORTFOLIO OF ASSETS, INCLUDING CERTAIN DEBT OBLIGATIONS; 26/03/2018 Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – DJ JMP Group LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JMP); 22/05/2018 – JMP Group Announces Addition of Ezequiel (“Zeke”) Navar to Investment Banking Division; 22/05/2018 – JMP Group Announces Addition of Ezequiel (“Zeke”) Navar to Investment Banking Division; 22/05/2018 – JMP Group Announces Addition of Ezequiel (“Zeke”) Navar to Investment Banking Division; 02/05/2018 – JMP Group 1Q Rev $27.2M

Analysts await JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. JMP’s profit will be $1.92M for 11.42 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by JMP Group LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.