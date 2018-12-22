Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 14.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 2,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,514 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.04 million, down from 15,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39 million shares traded or 47.18% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 02/04/2018 – IBM Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (KR) by 19.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 1.10 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.62 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $134.59M, down from 5.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in The Kroger Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 10.98M shares traded or 35.75% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 8.52% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP IS A “QUANTUM DIFFERENCE” THAN PREVIOUS DEALS; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q EPS 96c; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: GROSS MARGINS WILL DECLINE `SOMEWHAT’ IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – KROGER CO – ANNOUNCES $1.2 BLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS ‘NO TRUTH’ TO TARGET-KROGER MERGER REPORT – CNBC, CITING; 18/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Turns to U.K. Online Grocer to Lift Its Digital Business; 08/03/2018 – BOXED IS SAID TO REJECT KROGER’S $400 MILLION PURCHASE OFFER; 19/03/2018 – Kroger’s Fred Meyer plans to phase out firearms business; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Had $76M Remaining on Existing Buyback Authorization as of Tuesda

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $3.37 million activity. $377,819 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) was sold by MOORE CLYDE R. On Tuesday, September 18 the insider Sharp Erin S sold $734,106. 646 shares valued at $18,879 were sold by FIKE CARIN L on Thursday, October 4. 115 shares valued at $3,356 were sold by SARGENT RONALD on Monday, October 8. $369,551 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) was sold by KROPF SUSAN J on Thursday, July 19. Another trade for 27,400 shares valued at $811,040 was sold by DONNELLY MICHAEL JOSEPH.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 57 investors sold KR shares while 248 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 597.32 million shares or 1.00% less from 603.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). South Texas Money Ltd invested in 964,946 shares. Jnba Advisors reported 6,003 shares. Regions Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Globeflex Lp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Fort Washington Advisors Oh holds 880,537 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). National Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Iberiabank Corporation holds 6,986 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 46,600 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Daiwa Securities Grp reported 30,626 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 936,574 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated owns 5.89M shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Scotland Group Inc Public Ltd Com holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 63,271 shares.

Among 37 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Kroger had 126 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Wednesday, August 31. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $37 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, August 28. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $40 target in Wednesday, August 24 report. On Tuesday, August 2 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. Telsey Advisory Group maintained the shares of KR in report on Friday, December 4 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 24 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, January 22 by Credit Suisse. Cleveland downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 23 report. The rating was upgraded by Northcoast on Monday, November 6 to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based Spears Abacus Ltd has invested 0.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Co New York holds 0.1% or 7,013 shares in its portfolio. Bellecapital stated it has 4,708 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 1.81% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company owns 66,806 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. 1,493 were reported by Stillwater Management Limited Com. Penobscot Investment Management holds 22,862 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Management owns 90,048 shares. Lumbard And Kellner Ltd Co holds 26,463 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nuwave Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 764 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Accredited Investors owns 0.12% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,303 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. TAUREL SIDNEY bought $495,846 worth of stock or 4,311 shares. $114,673 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares were bought by OWENS JAMES W. The insider Rometty Virginia M bought $998,835. WADDELL FREDERICK H had bought 2,153 shares worth $249,722 on Thursday, November 1. 11,451 shares were sold by Gherson Diane J, worth $1.67M.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 EPS, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42B for 5.71 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $676.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 37,466 shares to 312,876 shares, valued at $26.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 12,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

