Among 2 analysts covering SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SpartanNash had 3 analyst reports since August 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, November 9 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 17 with “Outperform”. As per Friday, August 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. See SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) latest ratings:

09/11/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $23 Downgrade

17/08/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $21 New Target: $20 Maintain

17/08/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $25 New Target: $23 Maintain

Inverness Counsel Llc increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) stake by 28.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Inverness Counsel Llc acquired 33,331 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)’s stock declined 3.07%. The Inverness Counsel Llc holds 151,851 shares with $29.27 million value, up from 118,520 last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $40.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.98% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $156.5. About 2.68 million shares traded or 83.06% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 25.22% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel votes to lower the cost of a pricey Vertex drug for cystic fibrosis; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX PROVIDE UPDATE ON FDA REVIEW OF CTX001 NDA; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Provides Customer Platform to DC Water; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Media slug change for Vertex Pharmaceuticals; 04/05/2018 – Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharma’s quarterly profit falls 15.1 percent; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – UNDER TERMS OF DEAL, Q-STATE WILL ALSO RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON DRUG SALES; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.76; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 27 selling transactions for $21.08 million activity. Parini Michael also sold $814,215 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Thursday, October 4. Bhatia Sangeeta N. sold $1.31 million worth of stock or 6,818 shares. 4,096 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares with value of $686,615 were sold by Sachdev Amit. Silva Paul M sold $1,965 worth of stock. Arbuckle Stuart A sold $626,652 worth of stock. On Monday, October 8 Kewalramani Reshma sold $430,920 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 2,305 shares. ALTSHULER DAVID had sold 2,125 shares worth $386,516.

Among 8 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 10 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, December 18 by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Thursday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained the shares of VRTX in report on Thursday, July 26 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was upgraded by H.C. Wainwright to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 28 by H.C. Wainwright. Citigroup maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) rating on Monday, July 30. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $206 target. Raymond James maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) rating on Thursday, October 25. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $201 target.

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 145,035 shares to 5,380 valued at $208,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stake by 24,522 shares and now owns 211,817 shares. Spdr Dow Jones Ind Avg Etf Ut Ser 1 (Prn) (DIA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold VRTX shares while 192 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 231.66 million shares or 2.06% less from 236.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moody State Bank Trust Division reported 29,275 shares stake. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 21,038 shares. Fifth Third State Bank has 0.01% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 5,098 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 9,000 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 13 shares. Howe Rusling stated it has 30 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Mirae Asset Ltd owns 47,700 shares. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct invested in 1,663 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Grandfield Dodd Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). M&T Commercial Bank Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Ameritas Prns has invested 0.08% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Buckingham Asset Ltd Llc invested in 2,257 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.81, from 1.78 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 17 investors sold SpartanNash Company shares while 47 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 0.92% less from 29.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) for 75,819 shares. 15,800 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Thrivent For Lutherans has 113,102 shares. Us Bancorp De owns 2,427 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 572,626 shares. Cwm Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) for 9 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Moreover, Oberweis Asset Mgmt has 0.1% invested in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) for 24,863 shares. 36 were accumulated by Parkside Savings Bank Trust. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 90,464 shares. Ellington Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 10,500 shares in its portfolio. Secor Capital Advsr Lp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) for 30,704 shares. Principal Group Inc has invested 0.01% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Since November 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $266,762 activity. On Wednesday, November 28 the insider STAPLES DAVID M sold $219,906. Shares for $46,856 were sold by HACKER DOUGLAS A.