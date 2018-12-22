Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 62.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 7,942 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.86%. The Investec Asset Management North America Inc holds 4,713 shares with $993,000 value, down from 12,655 last quarter. 3M Co now has $107.00B valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $183.75. About 6.70 million shares traded or 155.95% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70

Geode Capital Management Llc increased Aptargroup Inc (ATR) stake by 3.51% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc acquired 19,709 shares as Aptargroup Inc (ATR)’s stock declined 8.70%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 580,731 shares with $62.57 million value, up from 561,022 last quarter. Aptargroup Inc now has $5.88B valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $93.55. About 588,809 shares traded or 92.92% up from the average. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 12.14% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 100,237 shares to 2.73M valued at $942.89M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) stake by 411,110 shares and now owns 2.36 million shares. Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AptarGroup had 4 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 30 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, July 31 by Vertical Research. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ATR in report on Tuesday, July 31 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 30 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 19 investors sold ATR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 55.66 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Co owns 1,500 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0.37% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins has 0.87% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 6.44 million shares. Pnc Services Grp owns 9,251 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 33,599 shares or 0% of the stock. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Albert D Mason invested in 1.24% or 16,890 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 10,340 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 0.01% or 48,266 shares. Qs Llc accumulated 18 shares. Millennium Management Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Walthausen And Lc invested 0.7% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Geode Capital Mgmt Llc reported 580,731 shares. 2,867 were accumulated by Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs. 3,163 were accumulated by Raymond James Fincl Services.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $16.25 million activity. The insider HAGGE STEPHEN J sold $2.61M. On Tuesday, July 31 Prieur Marc sold $81,984 worth of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) or 800 shares. Another trade for 7,616 shares valued at $715,017 was made by Haffar Salim on Thursday, June 21. Kuhn Robert sold $1.01 million worth of stock. 12,667 shares valued at $1.34M were sold by Kampouri Monnas Giovanna on Tuesday, September 4.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) stake by 2,140 shares to 103,953 valued at $17.01M in 2018Q3. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 8,659 shares and now owns 23,561 shares. Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Beese Fulmer Investment Management owns 4,315 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd invested in 0.01% or 5,208 shares. 1,516 were accumulated by Adell Harriman Carpenter. Warren Averett Asset Limited Co invested 0.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Laffer Investments has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Windsor Cap invested in 0.21% or 2,162 shares. Punch And Assocs Inv invested in 0.29% or 17,228 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii invested 0.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 6,747 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Harbour Mgmt Ltd has invested 2.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Brown Lc has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,884 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust And accumulated 0.9% or 24,023 shares. 31,543 were reported by Sns Finance Group Limited Liability. Texas-based South Texas Money Management Ltd has invested 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 10,270 are held by Paradigm Asset Co Limited Co.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $90,252 activity. Shares for $184,500 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Friday, October 26. $274,752 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Hammes Eric D. on Monday, September 10.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. 3M had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 24 with “Outperform”. UBS maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, August 30 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 24. Argus Research maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Wednesday, October 24. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $225 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, November 19. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, November 16. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $210 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, July 12 with “Hold”. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, October 24 with “Neutral”.

