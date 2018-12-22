ALSTOM ORDINARY SHARES PROV REGROUPEMENT (OTCMKTS:AOMFF) had an increase of 3.5% in short interest. AOMFF’s SI was 53,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 3.5% from 51,400 shares previously. The stock decreased 4.72% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.38. About 100 shares traded or 28.21% up from the average. Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:AOMFF) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased Applied Optoelectronics Inc Com (AAOI) stake by 33.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc acquired 4,000 shares as Applied Optoelectronics Inc Com (AAOI)’s stock declined 40.42%. The Ipg Investment Advisors Llc holds 16,000 shares with $394.56M value, up from 12,000 last quarter. Applied Optoelectronics Inc Com now has $287.68M valuation. The stock decreased 4.53% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 1.76 million shares traded or 50.67% up from the average. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has declined 49.18% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAOI News: 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 52c; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS – ON MARCH 30, CO EXECUTED FIRST AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT, AMONG OTHERS (COLLECTIVELY, THE AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY); 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q EPS 11c

Among 3 analysts covering Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Applied Optoelectronics had 5 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $22 target in Monday, November 5 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by FBR Capital. The stock of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Raymond James. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, September 27 by Loop Capital. The stock of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, October 8.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr Energy (XLE) stake by 37,699 shares to 22,768 valued at $1.72 billion in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Inc Msci Japan Etf New stake by 549 shares and now owns 8,604 shares. Spdr Ser Tr Snp Regl Bkg Etf (KRE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.27, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 28 investors sold AAOI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 12.85 million shares or 7.01% less from 13.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Newtyn Lc has 513,452 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Peconic Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 2.80 million shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Polar Asset Mgmt Ptnrs Inc has 0.05% invested in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) for 101,662 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 18,273 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 13,301 shares. Moreover, Principal Finance Group Inc has 0% invested in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) for 151,097 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability invested in 9,073 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.07% or 9,993 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 322,712 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership stated it has 4,698 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 7,777 shares. 32,000 are held by Swiss Fincl Bank. Ledyard Comml Bank holds 540 shares or 0% of its portfolio.