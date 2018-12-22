Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 45.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 850 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,019 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $879,000, down from 1,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.26% or $28.84 during the last trading session, reaching $431.99. About 47,757 shares traded or 114.67% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 38.97% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500.

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 36.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 37,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 140,846 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.94M, up from 103,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.93. About 5.45M shares traded or 98.70% up from the average. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 2.75% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 01/05/2018 – NUCOR DISAPPOINTING BY STILL TALKING ABOUT STEEL MEASURES; 18/04/2018 – Nucor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Nucor Corp expected to post earnings of $1.08 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q EPS $1.10; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR’S END MARKETS THAT ARE PARTICULARLY IMPORTANT TO CO ARE ESPECIALLY STRONG IN 2018, INCLUDING ENERGY, MOST OF CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Adjusted Earnings Better Than 4Q, Comparable to Year-Ago; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR REPORTS PLANS TO GALVANIZING LINE AT ARKANSAS SHEET MILL; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Expect Positive Pricing Momentum to Continue Into 2Q; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nucor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUE); 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Mills Segment Earnings Improved Vs 4Q

Since August 27, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $2.96 million activity. $81,000 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was bought by Barry David E. on Thursday, October 11. $58,900 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was bought by Packer Robert J.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28 million and $330.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (CSJ) by 30,066 shares to 67,882 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 8 investors sold TPL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 2.88 million shares or 0.55% less from 2.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hodges Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 102,386 shares. Bessemer Group Inc has 500 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares accumulated 0% or 775 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Limited Com has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 642 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated reported 17,182 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Newfocus Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has 0.29% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 625 shares. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Llc, Washington-based fund reported 25 shares. Eaton Vance accumulated 5,469 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 462 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Financial Advisors Lc owns 0.49% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 500 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 500 shares. Arbiter Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Horizon Kinetics Limited Liability Company has 1.83 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 519 shares. Rmb Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold NUE shares while 195 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 233.57 million shares or 2.42% less from 239.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 574,895 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 59,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Inv Management Corp holds 0.11% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 161,105 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 117,922 shares. Pnc Fin Service Gru Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 150,769 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co holds 0% or 7,456 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 75,476 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 1.22 million shares. Brown Advisory owns 14,757 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Farmers Tru has invested 1.23% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). First Mercantile reported 1,250 shares. 8,829 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested in 0.05% or 16,432 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 71,456 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 755,992 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $15.69 million activity. 53,483 shares were sold by Utermark D. Chad, worth $3.66 million. Shares for $996,928 were sold by FERRIOLA JOHN J. The insider Topalian Leon J sold $202,411. $14,984 worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) shares were sold by HAYNES VICTORIA F. Another trade for 39,920 shares valued at $2.66M was sold by Stratman Robert J. Another trade for 14,664 shares valued at $961,405 was made by Keller Michael D on Friday, June 22.

Among 22 analysts covering Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Nucor Corporation had 89 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Rosenblatt on Friday, October 16. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $73 target in Monday, December 5 report. As per Tuesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, December 22 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Neutral”. The stock of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 8 by Credit Suisse. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 19 by Longbow. The stock of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, January 31. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of NUE in report on Tuesday, September 12 to “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 15 by Credit Suisse.