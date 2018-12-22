Sentiment for Allot Communications LTD (ALLT)

Allot Communications LTD (ALLT) investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q3 2018. It’s up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 17 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 7 sold and trimmed holdings in Allot Communications LTD. The investment professionals in our database now own: 13.58 million shares, up from 12.82 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Allot Communications LTD in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 7 Increased: 6 New Position: 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 5.62, from 7.5 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 5 investors sold BioLife Solutions, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 4.68 million shares or 19.16% less from 5.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 504 shares stake. Hudock Capital Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) for 43 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 78,535 shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Northern Trust Corporation holds 41,726 shares. Perkins Capital Mngmt owns 139,150 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 54,169 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Pnc Serv Gru reported 6,000 shares. Venator Cap Mgmt reported 403,211 shares stake. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.27% stake. Granite Inv Lc holds 0.08% or 82,162 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Tech L P has invested 0% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Sandler Capital has invested 0.69% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Ancora Ltd Liability holds 0% or 2,500 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 16 sales for $8.09 million activity. Rice Michael had sold 12,540 shares worth $249,546 on Monday, July 16. $48,200 worth of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) was sold by Hinson Andrew G on Thursday, December 13. COHEN RAYMOND W sold $236,800 worth of stock. Schick Joseph C also sold $123,689 worth of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) on Friday, August 24. The insider DE GREEF RODERICK sold 10,000 shares worth $191,000. $3.25 million worth of stock was sold by GIRSCHWEILER THOMAS on Monday, July 9. Another trade for 214,286 shares valued at $2.44M was sold by VILLIGER WALTER.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. The company has market cap of $175.75 million. The Company’s products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. It has a 123.38 P/E ratio. The firm offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing.

Two days ago, the Chief Financial Officer of Biolife Solutions Inc, Mr. Greef De, unloaded amount of company shares – 10,000, totalling $106,700 USD, based on a market price of $10.7 per share. It seems he is very active lately as in the last 30 days, he silently sold additional 10,000 shares of the company, worth $100,000 USD. The regulatory filing shows that Greef De now has in hand roughly 0.08% of the Washington-based company’s market capitalization (total value of the shares outstanding)

Analysts await BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 180.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. BLFS’s profit will be $739,992 for 59.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by BioLife Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Allot Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

P.A.W. Capital Corp holds 4.59% of its portfolio in Allot Ltd. for 700,000 shares. Soros Fund Management Llc owns 4.47 million shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd has 0.36% invested in the company for 2.21 million shares. The Israel-based Sphera Funds Management Ltd. has invested 0.27% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 172,865 shares.

Allot Communications Ltd. provides visibility, intelligence, security, and monetization solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect and personalize the digital experience worldwide. The company has market cap of $198.09 million. The firm offers various platforms, including Allot Service Gateway 9500, Allot Service Gateway Tera, Allot Service Gateway, and Allot NetEnforcer for in-line deployment in traditional and virtualized network access infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides subscriber management platforms, such as Allot TierManager, Allot QuotaManager, Allot ChargeSmart, and Allot Smart Engage Onboarding that drive centralized creation, provisioning, and pricing of subscriber services; and analytics solutions comprising Allot ClearSee Analytics and Allot ClearSee Data Source that analyze traffic data.