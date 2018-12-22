Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) had a decrease of 13.65% in short interest. YUMC’s SI was 5.90 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 13.65% from 6.83M shares previously. With 2.66 million avg volume, 2 days are for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)’s short sellers to cover YUMC’s short positions. The SI to Yum China Holdings Inc’s float is 1.55%. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 2.09 million shares traded. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has declined 12.99% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical YUMC News: 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q REV. $2.22B; 01/05/2018 – Yum China dishes up more soggy pizza sales; 30/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 4; 10/04/2018 – Yum China CEO Joins Boao Forum’s Women Leaders Roundtable; 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q ADJ EPS 53C; 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q EPS 72C; 23/04/2018 – Yum China Receives Best Community Program Award at Global CSR Summit; 10/04/2018 – Yum China Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Yum China Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUMC); 27/03/2018 Yum China Launches Family Care Program for Restaurant General Managers

The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $12.49. About 1.76 million shares traded or 141.73% up from the average. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 5.18% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 16/04/2018 – Green Plains Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS ETHANOL INDUSTRY LIKELY TO REMAIN FRAGMENTED; 13/03/2018 – Luzich Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in Green Plains; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS: WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS PLANNED `LATER THIS WEEK’; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 18/05/2018 – Green Plains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRE)

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.82 million activity. Cronin Walter S had sold 6,000 shares worth $93,780 on Friday, November 23. Shares for $1.49 million were sold by Becker Todd A. On Wednesday, November 21 the insider Kolomaya Paul E sold $68,000. MAPES MICHELLE had sold 7,000 shares worth $119,980 on Friday, November 16.

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $517.27 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Food Ingredients; and Partnership. It has a 54.3 P/E ratio. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.58, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 12 investors sold Green Plains Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 39.87 million shares or 5.97% less from 42.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Systematic Mgmt L P holds 0.03% or 78,705 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp owns 22,652 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth owns 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 40 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 79,855 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% or 688,512 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The invested in 25,999 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Mangrove Prtnrs has invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Lc accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% or 41,594 shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 66,712 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 0.08% or 186,412 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 24,223 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 26,041 shares.

The well informed man Jeffrey Briggs who is Chief Operating Officer of Green Plains Inc sold some 18,434 shares of the corporation having a value near $239,642 US Dollars based on $13.0 per every share. It seems he is very active lately as in the last month, he quietly unloaded additional 44,581 shares of the company, worth $593,953 USD. The probability of this deal staying unnoticed is extremely low as it’s new, with Jeffrey Briggs now holding 95,786 shares —- that is 0.23% of the company’s total market cap. A filing accessible for free here revealed this deal activity. It was revealed on December 21, 2018 and filled with U.S. Security and Exchange Commission.

Analysts await Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Green Plains Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.10% EPS growth.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant firm in China. The company has market cap of $12.23 billion. The firm operates primarily through KFC and Pizza Hut Casual Dining divisions. It has a 24.24 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 7,500 restaurants in approximately 1,100 cities.