Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) stake by 9.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dorsal Capital Management Llc acquired 350,000 shares as Grupo Televisa Sa (TV)’s stock declined 24.96%. The Dorsal Capital Management Llc holds 4.10 million shares with $72.73M value, up from 3.75 million last quarter. Grupo Televisa Sa now has $7.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 1.88 million shares traded or 8.96% up from the average. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 29.16% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 27/04/2018 – MEXICAN BROADCASTER TELEVISA SAYS STILL CONSIDERING SPINNING OFF ASSETS, PARTICULARLY CABLE DIVISION, WILL LIKELY CONCLUDE PROCESS THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says agreed to sell stake in shopping channel; 27/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV); 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders an; 21/03/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Grupo Televisa Investors Announced by Holzer & Holzer; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME; 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers — TV; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA SEES ADDITIONAL $50M FROM WORLD CUP MONETIZATION; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING SPINNING OFF CABLE SEGMENT: ANGOITIA; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA HAS REDUCED HEADCOUNT IN FINANCE, ADMIN UNITS BY 10%

Company insider, Marc Benioff, Chairman of the Board & co-CEO of Salesforce Com Inc unloaded a total of 5,000 shares of the firm, estimated based on $125.2 for a share. Marc is trying to silently decrease his company’s share, same as he did in the last 30 days. He unloaded another 379,417 shares worth $50,822,301 USD. Marc Benioff owns roughly 4.16% of Salesforce Com Inc’s market capitalization or 31.81 million shares. Considering the size of the sell, it is difficult to remain unnoticed. Dated December 21, 2018 the deal filing is freely obtainable here.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company has market cap of $94.03 billion. The firm offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It has a 130.76 P/E ratio. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with clients on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold salesforce.com, inc. shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.37% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 304,170 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Private Tru Na owns 4,049 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 10,255 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hap Trading Lc reported 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 8,407 are owned by Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Principal Group Inc Inc has 0.27% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Seatown Pte reported 89,000 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 0.26% stake. 80,477 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. Bridgewater L P reported 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 1,382 were accumulated by Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Ltd Limited Liability Company. Shine Inv Advisory Inc owns 1,713 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 496,190 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 187 insider sales for $184.32 million activity. 846 shares valued at $114,345 were sold by Hawkins Mark J on Monday, December 10. Conway Craig sold $58,605 worth of stock or 378 shares. Weaver Amy E had sold 875 shares worth $108,307 on Thursday, November 22. 5,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $652,241 on Thursday, November 15. BLOCK KEITH sold $1.39M worth of stock. Tallapragada Srinivas also sold $68,085 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Sunday, July 22. Robbins Cynthia G. sold $219,784 worth of stock.

Among 19 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com has $189 highest and $16000 lowest target. $175.63’s average target is 42.89% above currents $122.91 stock price. Salesforce.com had 25 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, August 30. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 30 by JMP Securities. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Wednesday, November 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, September 27. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18000 target in Wednesday, November 28 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 31 by Argus Research. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 28 by Oppenheimer.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.15 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.95M for 133.60 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.54% negative EPS growth.

