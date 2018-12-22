ANTOFAGASTA HOLDINGS PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had a decrease of 1.61% in short interest. ANFGF’s SI was 24,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 1.61% from 24,900 shares previously. With 3,000 avg volume, 8 days are for ANTOFAGASTA HOLDINGS PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)’s short sellers to cover ANFGF’s short positions. It closed at $9.65 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jabre Capital Partners Sa decreased Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) stake by 60% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jabre Capital Partners Sa sold 10,500 shares as Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT)’s stock declined 18.74%. The Jabre Capital Partners Sa holds 7,000 shares with $490,000 value, down from 17,500 last quarter. Commvault Systems Inc now has $2.56B valuation. The stock decreased 4.72% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. About 1.44M shares traded or 273.26% up from the average. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has risen 4.69% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 01/05/2018 – CVLT NEW GOVERNANCE INITIATIVES RELATES TO PACT WITH ELLIOTT; 22/04/2018 – DJ CommVault Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLT); 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ADDED TER, VICI, CVLT, TVPT, EQT IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Commvault Ends 2018 Fiscal Year with New Customer Business Driven By New Simple Interface, Flexible Pricing, and Scale-Out Inno; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT TARGETS CUT OF ABOURT 4% OF JOBS; 01/05/2018 – Commvault Announces New Governance Initiatives to Support Strategic Transformation Plan; 10/04/2018 – Commvault lnnovates With New Proactive Customer Support Framework & Announces Seventh Consecutive Year Of Beating Industry Averages In Customer Support Satisfaction; 26/04/2018 – Commvault Names Scott Strubel to Lead Worldwide Channels; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Associates, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In CommVault Systems; 02/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 22 investors sold CVLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 36.59 million shares or 0.70% less from 36.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group holds 1.25M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0% stake. Franklin Res Incorporated reported 0% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Nuveen Asset Management Lc invested in 46,725 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 530,038 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Limited holds 0% or 7,138 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise reported 0% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Amer Cap Management holds 0.52% or 170,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Schwab Charles Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Rmb Capital Management Ltd reported 53,954 shares stake. Etrade Limited Liability holds 12,178 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 76,599 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) owns 0.21% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 430,530 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp has 5,923 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.70 million activity. $6.63 million worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) was sold by Miiller Ronald L. Lee Vivie had sold 860 shares worth $59,985. 135 shares were sold by Merrill Gary, worth $8,730 on Tuesday, August 14.

Jabre Capital Partners Sa increased Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) stake by 5,500 shares to 21,000 valued at $2.48M in 2018Q3. It also upped Instructure Inc stake by 20,500 shares and now owns 34,900 shares. Teck Resources Ltd (Call) (NYSE:TCK) was raised too.

Analysts await Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 275.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.04 per share. CVLT’s profit will be $6.94M for 92.10 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Commvault Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.