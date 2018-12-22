Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.29, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 74 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 55 trimmed and sold equity positions in Meta Financial Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 8.00 million shares, up from 7.59 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Meta Financial Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 34 Increased: 52 New Position: 22.

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.14 from last year's $0.28 per share. CASH's profit will be $16.51M for 11.10 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Meta Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.28 per share. CASH’s profit will be $16.51M for 11.10 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Meta Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 1.13M shares traded or 293.81% up from the average. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) has declined 32.23% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.23% the S&P500.

Second Curve Capital Llc holds 10.54% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. for 291,977 shares. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp owns 452,069 shares or 6.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc has 3.98% invested in the company for 136,941 shares. The Delaware-based Ashford Capital Management Inc has invested 3.22% in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, a California-based fund reported 90,199 shares.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding firm for MetaBank that offers various banking services and products to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. The company has market cap of $732.88 million. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. It has a 11.16 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural activities and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans.

Among 5 analysts covering Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Jack In The Box has $100 highest and $80 lowest target. $88’s average target is 14.20% above currents $77.06 stock price. Jack In The Box had 6 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 10 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral” on Friday, October 26. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, October 18 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) rating on Monday, October 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $88 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold Jack in the Box Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 25.15 million shares or 11.24% less from 28.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 273,336 were reported by Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc. Dowling & Yahnke Lc reported 2,880 shares. 1,190 were accumulated by Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 80,726 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al invested in 0.02% or 7,324 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.2% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 18 shares. Century Incorporated holds 0% or 30,391 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Brant Point Inv Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Los Angeles And Equity Rech holds 0.02% or 41,476 shares. 6,700 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $1.74 million activity. 242 shares valued at $21,214 were sold by FOX VANESSA C on Thursday, November 29. On Thursday, November 29 COMMA LEONARD A sold $1.01 million worth of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 11,528 shares. Shares for $36,730 were sold by DIRAIMO CAROL A on Thursday, November 29. $35,941 worth of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was sold by GORDON DEAN C. RUDOLPH PHILLIP H had sold 1,945 shares worth $170,502. CORRIGAN MELISSA L sold $19,724 worth of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) on Thursday, November 29. MELANCON PAUL D also sold $42,778 worth of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) shares.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $77.06. About 828,080 shares traded or 25.98% up from the average. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 18.81% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.81% the S&P500.

Based on an average price per share of $77.4, Melissa Corrigan, the Jack In The Box Inc’s VP – CHIEF HR OFFICER unloaded 97 shares of Jack In The Box Inc worth exactly $7,512 US Dollars. She also sold 225 shares worth $19,724 USD in the last month. Currently, Mr. Melissa, holds 4,779 shares, which accounts for 0.02% of Jack In The Box Inc’s market capitalization.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 5.69% or $0.07 from last year's $1.23 per share. JACK's profit will be $33.47 million for 14.82 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.83% EPS growth.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 5.69% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.23 per share. JACK’s profit will be $33.47 million for 14.82 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.83% EPS growth.