Jackson Square Partners Raised Its Hasbro Com (HAS) Holding; Shorts at Agnc Investment (AGNC) Raised By 5.16%

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased Hasbro Inc Com (HAS) stake by 203.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jackson Square Partners Llc acquired 2.70 million shares as Hasbro Inc Com (HAS)'s stock declined 18.36%. The Jackson Square Partners Llc holds 4.03 million shares with $423.66 million value, up from 1.33 million last quarter. Hasbro Inc Com now has $9.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 1.98M shares traded or 36.28% up from the average. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has declined 8.05% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.05% the S&P500.

Agnc Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) had an increase of 5.16% in short interest. AGNC's SI was 21.75M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 5.16% from 20.69 million shares previously. With 9.34 million avg volume, 2 days are for Agnc Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC)'s short sellers to cover AGNC's short positions. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 8.12 million shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has declined 12.35% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q3 2018. Its up Infinity, from 0.5 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 0 investors sold AGNC Investment Corp. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 353,952 shares or 116.65% more from 163,376 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential Public Lc invested in 0% or 16,800 shares. Management invested in 0% or 200 shares. Gulf Intl Bancorp (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.04% in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $59,011 activity. $129,959 worth of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) was sold by Davis Morris A.. HARVEY LARRY K also bought $70,948 worth of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares.

Among 3 analysts covering AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AGNC Investment had 3 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) rating on Monday, July 23. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $18.5 target. Maxim Group maintained the shares of AGNC in report on Friday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, December 14, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.21 billion. The firm invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. It has a 5.63 P/E ratio. It funds its investments primarily through short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements.

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased Paycom Software Inc Com (NYSE:PAYC) stake by 228,910 shares to 833,727 valued at $129.57 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Electr Arts Com (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 128,819 shares and now owns 3.95 million shares. Alphabet Inc Capital Stock Usd0.001 Cl A was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hasbro had 15 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 30. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, October 23 report. On Tuesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. M Partners upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 15 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $116 target in Wednesday, August 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Argus Research. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, October 5 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $94 target in Tuesday, July 10 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, October 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $90.49 million activity. 400,000 shares were sold by HASSENFELD ALAN G, worth $38.96 million on Thursday, November 15. 6,000 shares were sold by Tinga Wiebe, worth $598,786. On Wednesday, July 25 the insider Davis Stephen J sold $2.36 million. Sibley Tarrant L. sold $152,500 worth of stock or 1,525 shares. Johnson Dolph also sold $2.32 million worth of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) on Friday, August 24. Another trade for 20,500 shares valued at $2.09 million was sold by Frascotti John. Thomas Deborah had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01M on Thursday, July 26.