Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 7,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,042 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.50 million, up from 144,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 13.03M shares traded or 120.65% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (JEC) by 10.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 4,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,821 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.43M, up from 40,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 2.28M shares traded or 51.29% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has declined 13.04% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.04% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPS & MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR; 22/03/2018 – Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Selects Jacobs for Expansion in Local Refining Capacity Pre-Feasibility Study; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.00 TO $4.40, EST. $4.01; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $72; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board; 22/03/2018 – KUWAIT PETROLEUM SELECTS JACOBS FOR EXPANSION IN LOCAL REFINING; 28/03/2018 – Jacobs Teams with London Transport Museum for Year of Engineering 2018; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Jacobs Helps Restore Landscape at The Avenue Coking Works in the UK; 22/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – AWARDED CONTRACT FOR A PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY, WITH OPTION OF PROCEEDING TO DETAILED FEASIBILITY STUDY, FOR KPC, UNITS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 61,088 shares to 5,504 shares, valued at $809,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 43,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,494 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 6 sales for $29.00 million activity. Campbell Ann Marie sold $3.81M worth of stock. Roseborough Teresa Wynn sold $1.28M worth of stock or 7,203 shares. $42,405 worth of stock was bought by Hewett Wayne M. on Wednesday, November 21. On Thursday, August 16 the insider Carey Matt sold $806,149. 117,327 shares were sold by Menear Craig A, worth $21.17M. 11,500 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares with value of $2.00 million were bought by VADON MARK C.

Investors sentiment is 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 30 investors sold JEC shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 62 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 113.27 million shares or 1.04% more from 112.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 22 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive.

