Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 30.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc acquired 12,364 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock declined 8.08%. The Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 52,544 shares with $30.16M value, up from 40,180 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $50.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.01% or $13.86 during the last trading session, reaching $446.02. About 1.83 million shares traded or 107.58% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 29.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Watsco (NYSE:WSO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Watsco had 6 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 3 by Robert W. Baird. As per Monday, July 30, the company rating was downgraded by Longbow. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of WSO in report on Friday, September 21 to “Underweight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 26 by Buckingham Research. See Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) latest ratings:

26/10/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $187 New Target: $167 Maintain

12/10/2018 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $160 Initiates Coverage On

09/10/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral New Target: $187 Initiates Coverage On

21/09/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $166 New Target: $176 Downgrade

30/07/2018 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

03/07/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $185 Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold Watsco, Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 29.13 million shares or 3.35% less from 30.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co stated it has 477 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Corp In stated it has 1,062 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsr L P has 43,484 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Carroll Financial Associates Inc invested in 0% or 45 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 3,600 are held by Psagot Investment House. Synovus Corp stated it has 475 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.04% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Piedmont Investment Inc has 1,855 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.03% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 42,378 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk reported 178,590 shares. Cleararc Capital, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,031 shares.

Watsco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $4.60 billion. The firm distributes equipment, including residential central air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment and systems; and other specialized equipment. It has a 20.12 P/E ratio. It also distributes various parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW) stake by 221,857 shares to 81,609 valued at $368,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New (NYSE:SRC) stake by 598,100 shares and now owns 515,869 shares. Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) was reduced too.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 insider sales for $59.70 million activity. 7,500 shares valued at $3.94 million were sold by MOHR MARSHALL on Wednesday, October 31. 2,090 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares with value of $1.13 million were sold by Brogna Salvatore. The insider Friedman Michael A sold 2,070 shares worth $1.12M. Myriam Curet sold $372,706 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, July 24. 32,500 shares valued at $16.28 million were sold by Rosa David J. on Tuesday, October 23. $1.31M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by BARRATT CRAIG H. Shares for $121,509 were sold by SMITH LONNIE M on Wednesday, November 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 26 investors sold ISRG shares while 235 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.44% less from 94.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qcm Cayman Limited invested in 389 shares. First Personal Financial Serv holds 193 shares. Citigroup holds 0.04% or 74,628 shares. Pennsylvania-based Biondo Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 10.33% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 19,257 were reported by Fil Ltd. Moreover, Capital Counsel has 0.16% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cordasco Fincl Ntwk holds 480 shares. 3,490 were reported by Ativo Capital Mngmt Ltd Co. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.23% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Spectrum Asset Mngmt Incorporated (Nb Ca) accumulated 0.42% or 1,233 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd accumulated 996 shares. Counselors accumulated 3,133 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.01% or 4,419 shares.