Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 1,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,435 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.16M, down from 20,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones. via @cnbctech; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 27/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 27/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple Pursues Google in Education; 25/05/2018 – Inverse: WWDC 2018 Rumors: Apple Set to Bring Key iOS 11 Change to Mac; 26/05/2018 – Times of India: Apple’s new update may allow users to use their iPhones as hotel keys, transit passes and more; 19/03/2018 – Nomura Instinet predicts Apple will report iPhone unit sales below expectations this year; 10/05/2018 – The project was touted as Apple’s biggest in Europe, and was expected to create 300 jobs in Ireland; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 9.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 1,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,106 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.26M, down from 16,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 07/05/2018 – Snap snags new finance chief from Amazon; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan Chase; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 13/03/2018 – The recall covers six versions of the Amazon Basics portable battery; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage The company says it is merely formalizing a practice that was already in place; 24/05/2018 – AMAZON AWS LAUNCHES INNOVATION CENTER IN XI’AN, CHINA: XINHUA; 04/04/2018 – As Amazon and other retailers move sales online, demand for warehouse space is skyrocketing and supply is still limited; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s first-quarter revenue surges 43 pct; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Aims to Boost Echo Sales by Targeting Bored Children

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Biggest Threats to Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst: FANG Stocks Growth Fundamentals Remain Relatively Strong (NASDAQ:FB)(NASDAQ:AMZN)(NFLX)(GOOGL) – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Where Amazon (AMZN) Is Working With Blockchain – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why We Doubled Our Position In Amazon – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon struggles in grocery push – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. $3.02 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Zapolsky David. 1,645 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $3.09M were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. Shares for $5.31 million were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P. Shares for $2.70 million were sold by Jassy Andrew R on Thursday, November 15. $3.22M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M. $3.21M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Olsavsky Brian T.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $610.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8,826 shares to 27,778 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold 15,652 shares worth $2.98M.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.