Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 50.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 96,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,722 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.33M, down from 189,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.87% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $91.85. About 2.94 million shares traded or 34.49% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 34.57% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH) by 67.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 48,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,169 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.50 million, up from 71,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.29. About 177,532 shares traded or 62.95% up from the average. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 15.93% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 10/04/2018 – RLH Corporation Appoints Kristin Thielking to Lead Human Re; 17/04/2018 – Red Lion Controls Adds PID Controller Capabilities for Complete HMI Solution; 22/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels: Bloss and Moyle to Continue Service to Co Through 2020; 28/03/2018 – Red Lion Hotels 4Q EPS 6c; 02/04/2018 – RLH PROPERTIES APPROVES CAPITAL INCREASE OF MXN6.69B; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Announces Credit Facility Agreement With Deutsche Bank; 23/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS – ENGAGED DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES ON APRIL 19 TO ASSIST CO IN ARRANGING A $40 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Red Lion; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS – PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES PURCHASE AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BY SAME PARTIES ON APRIL 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Red Lion Hotels Sees Deal Closing 2Q 201

Among 48 analysts covering Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Splunk Inc had 216 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 26 by BMO Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Friday, November 17 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, November 17 report. Citigroup maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Wednesday, October 12 with “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, November 17. The company was maintained on Friday, August 26 by Canaccord Genuity. Wedbush maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Friday, August 28 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Thursday, August 24. As per Friday, March 2, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 insider sales for $19.32 million activity. Tully Timothy sold $2.40M worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Tuesday, September 11. $379,620 worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) was sold by St. Ledger Susan on Monday, December 10. STEIN LEONARD R sold $593,839 worth of stock or 5,398 shares. Shares for $912,100 were sold by SULLIVAN GODFREY. Morgan Scott sold 3,480 shares worth $372,151. 11,883 shares valued at $1.27M were sold by Merritt Douglas on Monday, December 10.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 245.45% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. SPLK’s profit will be $23.65M for 143.52 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -172.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 32 investors sold SPLK shares while 141 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 125.54 million shares or 0.80% less from 126.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 125,899 shares. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 4,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Lc reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 43,935 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Regions Corp holds 0% or 2,625 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Investors Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 47,318 are owned by Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 556 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc stated it has 2,052 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moody Natl Bank Division invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp owns 5,671 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Limited reported 0.1% stake. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd holds 0.06% or 51,031 shares. First Amer Fincl Bank holds 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 1,924 shares.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $610.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 29,337 shares to 165,083 shares, valued at $26.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.32, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 6 investors sold RLH shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 18.64 million shares or 0.54% less from 18.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 14,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 97,441 were reported by Ameriprise Finance Inc. Renaissance Ltd Co invested in 668,500 shares. Boston Partners has invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). White Pine Lc holds 120,708 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 233,526 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De accumulated 6,437 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 9,376 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Punch Mgmt has invested 0.65% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Bamco Inc Ny holds 0.02% or 445,000 shares in its portfolio. Friess Associates Limited Com reported 63,500 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 6,754 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Marathon Management reported 183,950 shares.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $672.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 22,463 shares to 47,530 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 49,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,026 shares, and cut its stake in Biolife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Among 2 analysts covering Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Red Lion Hotels had 10 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, November 30. The stock has “Buy” rating by Zacks on Thursday, August 6. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co on Monday, October 30 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Wednesday, April 18 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 7 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 25. The stock of Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 9 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 26 by FBR Capital. The stock of Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 29 by FBR Capital. As per Tuesday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $4.29 million activity. Sladich Harry sold $122,788 worth of stock or 10,946 shares.