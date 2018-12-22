James Investment Research Inc decreased Stifel Financial Corp (SF) stake by 20.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. James Investment Research Inc sold 13,430 shares as Stifel Financial Corp (SF)’s stock declined 18.52%. The James Investment Research Inc holds 51,745 shares with $2.65 million value, down from 65,175 last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now has $2.81B valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $39.02. About 1.23 million shares traded or 152.48% up from the average. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has declined 23.86% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners

Among 4 analysts covering Dominion Energy Midstream (NYSE:DM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dominion Energy Midstream had 4 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 9 report. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 21 report. Barclays Capital maintained Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) rating on Friday, October 12. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) rating on Friday, September 21. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $18 target. See Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) latest ratings:

12/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $15 New Target: $17 Maintain

21/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $17 New Target: $18 Maintain

21/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $17 Downgrade

09/07/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $13 New Target: $15 Maintain

Analysts await Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 1.36% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.47 per share. SF’s profit will be $107.30M for 6.55 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Stifel Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.37% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SF shares while 88 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 3.73% less from 61.96 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 49,933 were reported by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability holds 0% or 5,137 shares in its portfolio. 15,412 were reported by Raymond James. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.05% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Sit Invest Associate Inc reported 6,375 shares stake. Moneta Group Inv Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). 320,818 were accumulated by Principal Fincl Gru Inc. 46,100 were reported by Rudman Errol M. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Assetmark Incorporated holds 858 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Etrade Mngmt Lc owns 24,264 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Northeast Inv Mgmt reported 7,744 shares. Cim Inv Mangement, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,906 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 0% or 8,417 shares.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 2 sales for $106,408 activity. 1,250 shares valued at $68,773 were sold by Nesi Victor on Thursday, August 16. ZEMLYAK JAMES M also bought $167,519 worth of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) on Thursday, November 1. HANSER FREDERICK O had sold 10,000 shares worth $544,200 on Monday, September 17. PEACOCK DAVID A bought $97,096 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. $241,950 worth of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) was bought by ZIMMERMAN MICHAEL J on Wednesday, November 7.

James Investment Research Inc increased Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) stake by 106,911 shares to 258,982 valued at $5.35M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) stake by 4,780 shares and now owns 8,020 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Stifel Financial had 3 analyst reports since October 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, November 27 the stock rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Hold”. The stock of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by JMP Securities. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 16 investors sold Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 35.24 million shares or 12.79% less from 40.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Com reported 47,290 shares. Botty Ltd Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) for 9,711 shares. Moreover, Cutler Capital Ltd Llc has 0.68% invested in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) for 88,377 shares. Nbw Cap Ltd holds 239,990 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 3.63 million shares. 1.12M are held by Advisory. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 1.72M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Janney Lc reported 0.01% stake. Kayne Anderson Cap Advisors L P owns 60,925 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation Ny reported 183,941 shares stake. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 373,487 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 83,400 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 514,710 shares. Blackrock owns 208,034 shares.

The stock increased 1.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 1.97 million shares traded or 79.47% up from the average. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) has declined 40.28% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.28% the S&P500. Some Historical DM News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Midstream 1Q EPS 39c; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 20/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION BY 5% ABOVE 4Q; 22/05/2018 – Dominion Cove Point LNG Tanker Tracker for May 22 (Table); 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Midstream Partners , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DM); 20/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Midstream Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution; Increases Distribution by 5 Percent Above Fourth-Quarter Distribution; 20/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Midstream Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution; Increases Distribution by 5 Percent Above Fourth-Quarter Distri; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Midstream 1Q Rev $110.1M; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Midstream 1Q Net $57.3M