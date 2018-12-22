Jana Partners Llc decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 48.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jana Partners Llc sold 259,940 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 5.36%. The Jana Partners Llc holds 279,928 shares with $76.71M value, down from 539,868 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $65.17B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 2.98 million shares traded or 103.70% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) investors sentiment decreased to 2.08 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.01, from 2.09 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 27 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 13 cut down and sold their holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund. The institutional investors in our database now own: 2.88 million shares, up from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 18 New Position: 9.

More notable recent Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GOF – The Popular Fund You Should Not Marry Into Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Guggenheim Strategic Opp Looks Risky Here But Distribution Is Safe – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “This Fund Is Overvalued But Still Offers A Consistent 10% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2017. More interesting news about Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Dividend-Payers to Own for Month-to-Month Income – Investorplace.com” published on April 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The 8% Income Portfolio: Durable Income In Good Times And Bad – Mid-Year Review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2018.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Cordasco Financial Network holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund for 3,487 shares. Sigma Planning Corp owns 54,198 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Usca Ria Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 12,852 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Clenar Muke Llc, a California-based fund reported 22,729 shares.

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 512,995 shares traded or 154.06% up from the average. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) has declined 9.43% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.43% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Anthem had 11 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 9, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight” on Tuesday, December 4. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 1 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, December 3 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, November 1 with “Outperform”. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, November 6. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Wednesday, September 5. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $368 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, November 1 report. Citigroup downgraded Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Monday, September 10 to “Neutral” rating.

More important recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big day for health insurers – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Health insurers/healthcare providers in the red premarket after court ruling on Obamacare – Seeking Alpha”, Gurufocus.com published: “6 Stocks Outperforming the Market – GuruFocus.com” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Teleflex, Anthem, Crown Castle International, MSCI, GCI Liberty, and Akebia Therapeutics â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Jana Partners Llc increased Spdr Series Trust (XOP) stake by 25,000 shares to 100,000 valued at $4.33M in 2018Q3. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLF) stake by 65,000 shares and now owns 250,000 shares. Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) was raised too.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 71.32% or $0.92 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $571.59M for 28.50 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.81 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.99% negative EPS growth.