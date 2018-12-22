Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Company (HAL) by 31.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 44,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,063 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.02 million, down from 143,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 21.14 million shares traded or 84.72% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 633.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 647,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 46.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.77M, up from 102,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.49% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $4.82. About 723,213 shares traded or 120.78% up from the average. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has risen 33.25% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $469.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $15.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viewray Inc by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,000 shares, and cut its stake in Neos Therapeutics Inc.

Among 10 analysts covering Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $11.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 19,068 shares to 235,283 shares, valued at $21.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishs Usd Invt Grd Bd Etf (CRED).

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $1.03 million activity. Pope Lawrence J sold $93,680 worth of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Tuesday, December 11. On Thursday, September 20 the insider Brown James S sold $648,034.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on January, 22 before the open. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 28.30% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.53 per share. HAL’s profit will be $332.90 million for 17.01 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 45 analysts covering Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), 39 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 77 investors sold HAL shares while 278 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 658.95 million shares or 1.94% less from 671.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Homrich And Berg reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Fruth Investment Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 8,733 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability holds 11,052 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moors & Cabot stated it has 0.2% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 7,717 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 239,221 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 940 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 21,350 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of Hawaii. Marathon Trading Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,196 shares. 65,116 are held by Asset Mgmt. Cleararc Capital invested in 0.12% or 22,763 shares. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Com (Wy) accumulated 300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bridges Investment Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 431,460 are owned by Eagle Asset Mgmt. Asset Mngmt One accumulated 1.42M shares.