Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 93,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 46.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,806 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $547,000, down from 140,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.49% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $4.82. About 723,213 shares traded or 120.78% up from the average. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has risen 33.25% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Sponsored Adr (HSBC) by 25.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 66,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 197,242 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.10 million, down from 263,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Holdings Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.56. About 4.19M shares traded or 56.25% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 17.23% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 22/03/2018 – NN NN.AS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 41 EUROS FROM 40.9 EUROS; 05/04/2018 – CHEMCHINA’S SYNGENTA CNNCC.UL SAYS HAS MANDATED BNP PARIBAS, CITI, CREDIT SUISSE AND HSBC TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS STARTING ON APRIL 9, 2018; 20/04/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L – PHILLIP AMEEN, JOACHIM FABER AND JOHN LIPSKY WILL RETIRE FROM BOARD OF HSBC AT CONCLUSION OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 31/05/2018 – Outgoing RBS CFO Ewen Stevenson Approached by HSBC -Times of London; 09/03/2018 – MOMO INC MOMO.O : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $36; 28/03/2018 – HSBC’s Maher Discusses the Dollar as N.Korea Eases Tensions (Video); 28/03/2018 – SECURITAS SECUb.ST : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 124 FROM SEK 120; 09/05/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC – COMMENCEMENT OF SHARE BUY-BACK; 18/05/2018 – MAGNIT MGNTq.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24.6 FROM $20.3; 04/05/2018 – HSBC first quarter pre-tax profit fell to $4.755 billion from $4.961 billion a year ago

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $16.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 25,378 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $19.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C by 5,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76B and $46.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppdai Group Inc by 152,297 shares to 424,771 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $-0.43 earnings per share, up 10.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.48 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Zafgen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% negative EPS growth.