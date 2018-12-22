Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 35.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 3,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,672 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $673,000, down from 8,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $122.88. About 1.27 million shares traded or 98.42% up from the average. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 63.46% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.46% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK)

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Formfactor Inc (FORM) by 2.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.76 million, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 2.66 million shares traded or 357.32% up from the average. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has declined 2.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q EPS 8c-EPS 14c; 30/05/2018 – Global Source Measure Unit Market by Form Factor, Application, End-User Industry, Type & Geography – Analysis & Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 30/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Filament Unveils Industry’s First Blockchain Hardware Device in a USB Form Factor for Existing IoT Devices; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q EPS 3c; 13/03/2018 – Electric Enclosure Market by Mounting Type, Form Factor, Material, Industry Vertical – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ FormFactor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FORM); 29/05/2018 – FormFactor Named a Best Supplier in Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $108.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 76,390 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $85.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 139,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.24 EPS, up 5.43% or $0.27 from last year’s $4.97 per share. DECK’s profit will be $152.62M for 5.86 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 31 investors sold DECK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.45 million shares or 10.11% less from 32.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Lc holds 722 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 119,894 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancshares reported 0.01% stake. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 14,000 shares. Captrust Advsrs has invested 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Northern Corporation reported 683,269 shares. Dupont Cap holds 15,900 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.03% or 92,811 shares. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.29% or 67,365 shares. 193 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. 26,274 were accumulated by Comerica Savings Bank. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 25,157 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bragg Fin Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 41,262 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 41,900 shares stake.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $821,972 activity. Powers David sold $192,472 worth of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) on Wednesday, October 31. The insider GIBBONS JOHN MERSMAN sold 3,000 shares worth $402,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.27, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 14 investors sold FORM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 69.29 million shares or 3.05% more from 67.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc accumulated 4,196 shares. Globeflex Capital LP owns 0.09% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 33,800 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares has 10,196 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 354 shares. Palouse Capital Mgmt reported 0.08% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0.01% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). State Bank Of Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Needham Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1.15M shares. Ancora Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). State Street Corp owns 2.08 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 106,600 shares. Northern Trust reported 1.17M shares or 0% of all its holdings. 787,687 are held by Geode Capital Mngmt. Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.03% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt, a Vermont-based fund reported 350 shares.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $331.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,750 shares to 22,750 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invuity Inc by 380,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,039 shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).