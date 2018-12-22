First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Trueblue Inc (TBI) by 124.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 17,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,692 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $826,000, up from 14,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Trueblue Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $830.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.14. About 561,955 shares traded or 163.50% up from the average. TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has declined 11.08% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Board Declared True Blue Capitol Div of 25c/Share; 03/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: #BREAKING: Suspect wanted in Wilson County added to TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Rev $554M; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal: Additional Distribution Will Allow CFFN to Pay True Blue Capitol Div; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 17/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: BREAKING: 10 men facing felony indictments for allegedly seeking sex with minors after undercover TBI; 30/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: BREAKING: The TBI has just released a photo of the suspect, Steven Wiggins; 14/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms; 23/04/2018 – DJ TrueBlue Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBI); 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q Rev $585M-$600M

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 0.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 13,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.89M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $240.63M, up from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03M shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, October 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 27 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 8 by Suntrust Robinson. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 26 to “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 30 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Friday, November 10 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 9 by Jefferies. On Tuesday, August 25 the stock rating was upgraded by Vetr to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, November 15.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 2.27M shares to 174,978 shares, valued at $8.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77M shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 58 insider sales for $98.11 million activity. 4,291 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $358,393 were sold by Fish Kathleen B. The insider Taylor David S sold $5.79 million. 20,000 shares valued at $1.86 million were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Monday, November 12. Shares for $183,582 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. 1,062 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $99,828. Shares for $5.06 million were sold by FergusonMchugh MaryLynn on Friday, November 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsrs accumulated 4,072 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Blume Cap Management Inc owns 1,832 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Mar Vista Invest Partners Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rnc Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 13,661 shares in its portfolio. Maple Cap Management stated it has 29,519 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. 7,522 were reported by Paradigm Advsr Ltd Co. Court Place Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tower Bridge Advsrs has 96,216 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Llc holds 0.27% or 4,819 shares. Welch And Forbes holds 1.69% or 849,492 shares in its portfolio. 10,192 were reported by Glovista Investments Llc. Icon Advisers Com stated it has 6,800 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Putnam Invests accumulated 474,586 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 2.25M shares. Fincl Engines Advisors invested in 77 shares or 0% of the stock.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $4.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 282,875 shares to 555,722 shares, valued at $11.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 60,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,679 shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

