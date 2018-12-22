First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Metlife (MET) by 3.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 11,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 343,328 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.04M, down from 354,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Metlife for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 12.36M shares traded or 69.85% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has declined 26.13% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 26/03/2018 – MetLife Investment Management exceeds $16 billion in global commercial real estate transactions for 2017; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCIAL WELLNESS PRODUCT; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,609 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.33M, down from 26,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Other Products Rev $3.95B; 17/05/2018 – FITCH RATES GREEN APPLE 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)SF’; STABLE OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – Daring Fireball: Scuttlebutt Regarding Apple’s Cross-Platform UI Project; 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]; 02/05/2018 – Cramer applauds Apple’s emerging razor-razorblade model: This could be ‘huge’; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M; 27/03/2018 – Apple suppliers wary of trade war; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98M worth of stock or 15,652 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $388.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 6,673 shares to 27,778 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boston Prns holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,242 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca invested 8.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pennsylvania-based Stoneridge Prns Lc has invested 4.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jones Financial Lllp invested in 83,179 shares. Monetary Grp Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 65,396 shares. 2,400 are owned by Highvista Strategies Lc. Hendershot Invs Inc has 47,797 shares. Horan Mgmt holds 122,077 shares. Rbo Ltd Liability Corp owns 57,459 shares. Joel Isaacson & Lc reported 93,150 shares stake. Polaris Greystone Financial Gru invested in 0.67% or 42,964 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 3,738 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors holds 304,455 shares. Prudential Fin reported 2.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eulav Asset Management stated it has 32,000 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 324 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 739.18 million shares or 1.70% less from 751.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American Assets Investment Management Lc invested in 0.5% or 64,304 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 6.36 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 595 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 40,272 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Rech Company Incorporated accumulated 35,300 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.16% or 227,867 shares. Prentiss Smith invested in 96 shares. Rampart Investment Management Comm Ltd Liability Company owns 20,940 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Com owns 43,488 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 78,694 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs invested in 0.04% or 18,575 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs Incorporated reported 0.44% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Brookstone Cap invested 0.35% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Focused Wealth Management holds 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 196 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.73% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 7.32 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.