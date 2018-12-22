Amerisourcebergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) had an increase of 16.94% in short interest. ABC’s SI was 4.76 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 16.94% from 4.07M shares previously. With 1.67M avg volume, 3 days are for Amerisourcebergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC)’s short sellers to cover ABC’s short positions. The SI to Amerisourcebergen Corporation’s float is 3%. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 2.57 million shares traded or 82.01% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 2.77% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program

Jnba Financial Advisors increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 4190.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jnba Financial Advisors acquired 35,747 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock declined 22.04%. The Jnba Financial Advisors holds 36,600 shares with $4.13M value, up from 853 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $37.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 5.02 million shares traded or 84.15% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 9.22% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17

Among 3 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AmerisourceBergen had 4 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, July 3 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, December 3 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 20 to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Friday, November 30 by RBC Capital Markets.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.26 billion. The Company’s Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. It has a 9.56 P/E ratio. It also provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; and packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold PSX shares while 356 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 305.42 million shares or 2.74% less from 314.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Limited Co owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First City Cap Mgmt owns 2,333 shares. Argent has 3,647 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 3,454 shares. Hillsdale Investment Inc has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moller Finance has 0.12% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,368 shares. North Star Asset holds 5,240 shares. Spirit Of America Management Ny holds 83,637 shares. Financial Management accumulated 0.11% or 2,445 shares. Srb accumulated 4,484 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 785,037 are held by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Cypress Grp stated it has 0.82% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.38% or 7,896 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,092 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.37% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since November 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.98 million activity. On Tuesday, November 20 the insider FERGUSON J BRIAN bought $1.98M.