Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) by 25.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 11,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,939 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.17 million, down from 46,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $69.27. About 841,240 shares traded or 243.83% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has declined 35.82% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.82% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmac (SUPN) by 54.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 36,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,660 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.17M, up from 66,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmac for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $31. About 1.06 million shares traded or 74.28% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has risen 0.96% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.96% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus

Among 13 analysts covering Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had 46 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) on Wednesday, September 27 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, August 3 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, October 23. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital on Thursday, November 5 with “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Wednesday, November 8. The stock of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 25 by FBR Capital. The stock of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 6 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Northland Capital given on Wednesday, October 28. PiperJaffray downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) on Monday, July 17 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Zacks on Wednesday, August 26.

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Supernus Pharma’s SPN-812 successful in two late-stage ADHD studies; investors unmoved, shares down 13% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/06/2018: KNSA, EARS, SUPN – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “24 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Supernus Accurately Evaluating The Market Opportunity? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2016 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Supernus Announces Positive Results from Phase III Study For SPN-812 in Adolescents with ADHD – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 47 investors sold SUPN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 48.83 million shares or 3.12% less from 50.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc invested in 14,501 shares. Sit Investment holds 19,750 shares. Moreover, Granahan Invest Ma has 0.05% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 19,321 shares. First Personal Finance has 108 shares. 36,269 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Prudential holds 0.01% or 126,000 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 360,344 shares. 30,621 were reported by Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation. Intrust Bancshares Na accumulated 5,438 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Company reported 186,898 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc holds 0.01% or 4,082 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management, Netherlands-based fund reported 33,727 shares. Scout Inc has invested 0.53% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Australia-based Macquarie Limited has invested 0.05% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). State Street owns 1.84 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.45 million activity. Another trade for 35,000 shares valued at $1.98 million was made by PATRICK GREGORY S on Monday, July 2.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $15.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (XLU) by 30,849 shares to 277,730 shares, valued at $14.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer by 15.52M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44.03M shares, and cut its stake in Highland/Iboxx S (SNLN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 7 investors sold JBT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.49 million shares or 1.52% less from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 55,100 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 184,369 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Com holds 0.37% or 162,355 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 58,595 shares. Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 1.48M shares in its portfolio. 4,333 are held by D L Carlson Grp. Df Dent has invested 0.03% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). 47,200 were reported by Strs Ohio. Vanguard Group invested 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Axiom Intll Invsts Ltd Liability Corp De invested in 50,469 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 1,836 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Champlain Prtn Lc accumulated 982,800 shares. France-based Natixis has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT).

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $7.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Editas Medicine Inc. by 14,100 shares to 66,235 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mindbody Inc. by 15,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “JBT Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – PR Newswire” on October 04, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “JBT Corporation Reports First-Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire” published on May 01, 2018, Zacks.com published: “John Bean (JBT) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) CEO Thomas Giacomini on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 03, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “JBT Announces Hiring of Bryant Lowery as Executive Vice President & Chief Procurement Officer – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. John Bean Technologies Corporation had 26 analyst reports since April 19, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by Wells Fargo. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of JBT in report on Thursday, August 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy” on Tuesday, February 28. The rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Friday, June 2. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Friday, October 13. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Friday, December 8 to “Underperform”. On Monday, April 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Hold”. The stock of John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 9 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, April 12, the company rating was upgraded by CL King.

Analysts await John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 25.45% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JBT’s profit will be $43.61 million for 12.55 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by John Bean Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.19% EPS growth.