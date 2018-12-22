Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased Union Pac Corp (UNP) stake by 67.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 18,800 shares as Union Pac Corp (UNP)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 9,170 shares with $1.49 million value, down from 27,970 last quarter. Union Pac Corp now has $97.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 7.59M shares traded or 60.92% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal

Analysts await First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. INBK’s profit will be $6.11 million for 8.01 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by First Internet Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding firm for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $195.79 million. The firm offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing accounts, money market accounts, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 7.99 P/E ratio. It also provides loans to individuals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans; and loans to commercial clients, such as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, public and single tenant lease financing, investor commercial real estate and construction loans, lines of credit, term loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and municipal lending and leasing products, as well as corporate credit card and treasury management services.

The director of First Internet Bancorp, John Keach in the last few days invested $20,090 USD for 1,000 shares in the First Internet Bancorp firm at an about $20.1 for a share. John Keach now indirectly has rights to 0 shares. He also directly has rights to 13572 shares. In total he holds a stake of 0.13%. A Form 4 available for a free review here reveals this insider activity, that was performed on 21/12/2018 and was filed with the Security Exchange Commission.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $309,445 activity. BECKER DAVID B also bought $77,225 worth of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) on Friday, July 27. Williams Jerry L. also bought $93,000 worth of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 34.64% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.53 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.52B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.19% negative EPS growth.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. KNIGHT ROBERT M JR sold $3.28 million worth of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Monday, September 24. Tennison Lynden L sold $1.28 million worth of stock.

