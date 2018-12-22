Next Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 31.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Financial Group Inc sold 7,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 16,880 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.33M, down from 24,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,660 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.85 million, down from 91,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37M shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 28.81 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Haythornthwaite Richard, worth $959,993 on Monday, December 17.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. Mastercard – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard announces increase in quarterly dividend and $6.5B share repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Fool.com published: “4 Vital Mastercard Metrics to Watch in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Capital One, Discover, and Mastercard Are Falling Today – Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mastercard Stock Popped 5% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, November 1 with “Outperform”. Bank of America maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Friday, May 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 8 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, October 16 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 14 report. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, June 26. On Friday, June 16 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Top Pick”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 31 by Vetr. Morgan Stanley maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Thursday, May 3 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 13,634 were accumulated by Ubs Oconnor Ltd Company. 4,768 are owned by Fort Ltd Partnership. Hartwell J M LP reported 132,350 shares. North Star Invest Management reported 0.29% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 21,655 are held by Sigma Planning. Rdl Fincl Inc has invested 1.8% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 1.22% stake. Westfield Capital Com LP holds 0.87% or 554,478 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 11.14M shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Berkshire Hathaway has 4.93 million shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Driehaus Capital Mgmt invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 13,012 were reported by Fort Washington Investment Oh. Polen Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 1.81 million shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Limited Liability has invested 0.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hexavest holds 0.63% or 221,524 shares in its portfolio.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $533.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Appfolio Inc by 16,400 shares to 64,200 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 21,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND).

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Tuesday, October 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, July 18. BTIG Research maintained it with “Sell” rating and $11000 target in Wednesday, August 2 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, October 18. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $130.0 target in Wednesday, September 20 report. On Thursday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Monday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Tuesday, June 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 15.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sell-siders defend Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Had To Buy Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J’s Tremfya beats Novartis’ Cosentyx in late-stage psoriasis study; shares up 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J: Reuters story ‘false’ – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Indian drug inspectors seize J&J baby powder – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. Another trade for 264,465 shares valued at $38.60 million was sold by Gorsky Alex. $1.23 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Kapusta Ronald A on Thursday, November 8. $3.91M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were sold by Sneed Michael E. MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050 worth of stock or 748 shares. Shares for $24.41M were sold by Fasolo Peter. $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D on Friday, December 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Holowesko Partners Ltd has invested 6.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Park National Corp Oh holds 2.58% or 340,071 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.82% or 354,422 shares. Roundview Llc owns 50,498 shares. Lafayette Invs holds 3.8% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 79,776 shares. Jones Fin Lllp holds 0.03% or 111,993 shares in its portfolio. Lumbard And Kellner Ltd Com reported 1,490 shares. The Georgia-based Stadion Money Llc has invested 0.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co owns 14,350 shares. 32,747 were accumulated by Family. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc accumulated 55,593 shares. Paloma Mgmt holds 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 22,423 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.12% or 3.94M shares in its portfolio. Tekla Limited Liability holds 5% or 996,968 shares in its portfolio.