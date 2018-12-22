Johnson Financial Group Inc increased General Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 282.09% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Johnson Financial Group Inc acquired 4,096 shares as General Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock declined 12.00%. The Johnson Financial Group Inc holds 5,548 shares with $1.14 million value, up from 1,452 last quarter. General Dynamics Corp now has $44.57B valuation. The stock decreased 2.66% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $150.49. About 4.35M shares traded or 146.20% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Sweetens Cash Portion of CSRA Offer by 1.2%; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share From $40.75; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Board Increases Dividend; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SECURITIES, GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN THIRD QUARTER; 23/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – MULTIPLE-AWARD, INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF ABOUT $200 MLN FOR ONE BASE YEAR WITH FOUR OPTION YEARS; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corp. for Commercial Reasons; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Required to Pay Fee to General Dynamics if CSRA Terminates Merger Agreement

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased Agco Corp (AGCO) stake by 4.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 14,500 shares as Agco Corp (AGCO)’s stock declined 8.31%. The Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc holds 324,424 shares with $19.72M value, down from 338,924 last quarter. Agco Corp now has $4.21B valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 1.30 million shares traded or 81.88% up from the average. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has declined 22.53% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Sales $9.3B

Among 8 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. General Dynamics had 9 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Argus Research. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, November 14 report. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Thursday, October 25. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 26. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, December 4 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, October 25 report.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Who Will Battle to Build the Army’s New Light Tank – Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Dynamics says canceling Saudi arms deal would cost Canada billions – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “SAIC loses out on bid to prototype light tank for Army – Washington Business Journal” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Top Defense Stock to Buy in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics Bags a $1.2 Billion Deal for Abrams M1 Tanks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $19.29 million activity. CASEY JOHN PATRICK had sold 22,500 shares worth $4.35 million on Monday, October 15. Reynolds Catherine B had bought 600 shares worth $100,585 on Friday, December 7. Johnson S. Daniel sold $15.55M worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Friday, September 14. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $509,612 was bought by Malcolm Mark.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $117,250 activity. COLLAR GARY L sold $117,250 worth of stock or 2,070 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering AGCO (NYSE:AGCO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. AGCO had 7 analyst reports since August 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 31. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, November 5 with “Market Perform”. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Monday, December 3. As per Wednesday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, August 13 report.

More important recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AGCO to Host Analyst Meeting – Business Wire” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “BofA sees 20% upside potential in Caterpillar – Seeking Alpha”, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: ABB, AGCO, AT&T, Broadcom, Caterpillar, Costco, First Solar, Lululemon, Roku, Verizon, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “On Our Radar: This Unlikely Industry Will Be the Next to Embrace Robotics – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.1 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $97.86 million for 10.74 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.36% EPS growth.