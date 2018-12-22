Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 50.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 28,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,698 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.52M, down from 57,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.61. About 22.65M shares traded or 164.52% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 10.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 3,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,840 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.75 million, down from 30,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.52. About 3.75 million shares traded or 87.46% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C

Among 21 analysts covering Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Raytheon Company had 87 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of RTN in report on Thursday, August 10 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, October 26 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, September 29. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, November 30. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, July 27. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, October 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 29 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, October 23.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $657,854 activity.

More important recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Raytheon wins $693 million production contract for Sweden’s Patriot – GuruFocus.com” on December 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Northrop Grumman: Price Is Lower Despite Less Risks – Seeking Alpha”, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN) Integrated Defense Systems Secures $114M Contract from US Navy for SPY-6 Integration and Support – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon: Hit Hard By Defense Sell-Off, Patience Will Reward Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 198.59 million shares or 1.14% less from 200.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 8,736 shares. Blair William And Il invested in 173,416 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 27,261 shares stake. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). At Comml Bank stated it has 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus, Australia-based fund reported 221 shares. Duncker Streett And holds 0.01% or 300 shares. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division reported 460 shares. Amica Mutual invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Ashfield Capital Prns Ltd has 0.04% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,624 shares. Ssi Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Montgomery Invest holds 0.83% or 9,800 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Com owns 5,269 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Country Club Trust Co Na stated it has 35,348 shares.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $967.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 47,421 shares to 176,648 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 41.87% or $0.85 from last year’s $2.03 per share. RTN’s profit will be $819.58M for 13.15 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 20.45% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.88 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.71B for 10.52 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 34 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 13 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 100 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura downgraded the shares of USB in report on Thursday, September 28 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, September 15. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, December 21 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. Sandler O’Neill maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5600 target in Tuesday, March 27 report. Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Wednesday, January 13 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, March 8 by Stephens. The company was maintained on Monday, October 23 by Nomura. The company was upgraded on Thursday, October 18 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Hold” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Wednesday, April 18.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $980.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 26,643 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $37.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $16.82 million activity. $821,375 worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was sold by DOLAN TERRANCE R. CECERE ANDREW also sold $9.71 million worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares. OMALEY DAVID B sold $585,001 worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Wednesday, November 14. von Gillern Jeffry H. sold $889,581 worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Wednesday, October 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 419 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 0.23% more from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Roosevelt Gp Incorporated has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Rampart Ltd Company invested in 0.36% or 42,392 shares. Fiera Cap reported 8.69 million shares stake. Johnson Financial Grp Inc Inc owns 28,698 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 0.26% or 4.57M shares. 85,800 are held by First Quadrant LP Ca. Banque Pictet And Cie stated it has 58,736 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd has invested 0.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Wright Serv reported 49,860 shares. Tdam Usa Inc invested in 284,814 shares. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fin Services Ma has invested 0.88% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 5,607 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 830,338 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Barr E S & owns 13,072 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Ltd owns 648,575 shares.

More important recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks Worth Buying Now – The Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “US Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends – Business Wire”, Bizjournals.com published: “JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon has big expansion plans. Here are the U.S. cities in his crosshairs – Boston Business Journal” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 5.50 Percent from 5.25 Percent Effective December 20, 2018 – Business Wire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.