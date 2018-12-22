Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 3,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 124,596 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.22M, down from 128,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 25.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 9,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 27,502 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.02 million, down from 36,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 8.93 million shares traded or 95.62% up from the average. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 20.84% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SEES 2Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 47C TO 57C, EST. 49C; 26/03/2018 – FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD – HAS APPOINTED GURMINDER SANGHA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY TO REPLACE PETERS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 10/03/2018 – FirstEnergy’s JCP&L: Majority of All Customers to Be Restored by Late Monday; 18/05/2018 – Drone Delivery Canada at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY REPORTS PACT IN PRINCIPLE WITH CREDITORS IN FIRSTEN; 12/03/2018 – Traverse Energy Roadshow Set By GMP First Energy for Mar. 19; 10/05/2018 – Toledo Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 29/03/2018 – API: FirstEnergy should stop misleading the public on grid reliability; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO SAYS 100% OF AD HOC CREDITORS IN FES AGREEMENT; 10/03/2018 – JCP&L Expects to Restore Customers from First Winter Storm by Late Tonight

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J’s Talc Crisis Will Linger For Years – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Hagens Berman Notifies Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Investors of the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – PRNewswire” published on December 14, 2018, Cnbc.com published: “Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GIS, UAA, FDX, FB, JNJ & more – CNBC” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell-siders defend Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: Weak Sign – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. North Star Inv Management holds 1.55% or 100,533 shares in its portfolio. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi holds 2.16% or 116,676 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Lc owns 21,436 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 406,534 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.72% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amp Investors Ltd reported 1.01M shares stake. Riverbridge Prtnrs Lc owns 25,777 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 15,393 are owned by Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd. Haverford Financial Service Inc reported 3.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Btc Cap Incorporated reported 67,353 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.63% or 5.13 million shares. Andra Ap holds 0.28% or 78,800 shares. Psagot House Limited reported 1,800 shares. 87,439 were accumulated by Stack Fincl. Loudon Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.63% or 5,642 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $154.0 target in Thursday, October 19 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 16 by Jefferies. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Sell” rating by BTIG Research on Friday, July 21. Jefferies maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Tuesday, August 15 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. S&P Research maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, October 14 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, November 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Sunday, August 27. Wells Fargo upgraded Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, October 9. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $149.0 target.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. Kapusta Ronald A had sold 7,899 shares worth $1.08M on Friday, September 7. Another trade for 166,695 shares valued at $24.41M was made by Fasolo Peter on Monday, December 3. PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by MULCAHY ANNE M. PEREZ WILLIAM D bought $133,910 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. $5.77 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 30.99% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.71 per share. FE’s profit will be $250.61 million for 18.97 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold FE shares while 152 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 444.59 million shares or 0.07% more from 444.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stifel Finance Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 10,901 shares. Vanguard Grp invested 0.09% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Atria Limited Liability Com invested in 69,106 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Avalon Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 4.57 million shares. American Intll Grp Incorporated Inc reported 217,648 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.16 million shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 120,286 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fir Tree Ltd Partnership has 6.10M shares for 12.19% of their portfolio. Parkside Financial Bank & Tru reported 230 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Limited Com accumulated 5,039 shares. Griffin Asset Management invested in 40,300 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Visionary Asset Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 81,769 shares. Ci Investments, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 279,000 shares.

Among 21 analysts covering FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. FirstEnergy had 90 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) earned “Sell” rating by Tudor Pickering on Wednesday, October 19. Evercore upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 18 report. Morgan Stanley maintained FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) rating on Wednesday, June 13. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $36 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 8 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, January 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 30. JP Morgan maintained FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) on Wednesday, March 16 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan maintained FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) on Thursday, October 12 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 8 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Underperform” on Thursday, January 14.

More recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Exelixis, Cintas, BGC Partners, FirstEnergy, Hologic, and Trevena â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Exelon sues FirstEnergy Solutions over delays on $140M asset sale – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Utility Stocks to Protect Against the Market Fallout – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 05, 2018 was also an interesting one.