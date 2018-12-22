Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Blackbaud (BLKB) by 48.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,563 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.06 million, up from 13,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Blackbaud for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.25. About 1.77M shares traded or 256.55% up from the average. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 29.61% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 350% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $648,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 1.96 million shares traded. Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) has risen 4.53% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 08/03/2018 – The further expansion into the meal-kit space comes as CEO Mindy Grossman is trying to rebrand Weight Watchers as a healthy lifestyle brand; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS 1Q EPS 56C, EST. 7.0C; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q Net $39.1M; 31/03/2018 – Retro Weight Loss — Barron’s; 08/03/2018 – Weight Watchers plans launch of branded meal kits; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $388.7M; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys 2% of Weight Watchers; 08/03/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF WW HEALTHY KITCHEN; 04/05/2018 – Weight Watchers CEO on 1Q Earnings, Future Growth (Video)

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $586.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petiq Inc by 28,000 shares to 24,000 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Among 16 analysts covering Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Weight Watchers International had 44 analyst reports since August 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) earned “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Monday, October 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 6 by Craig Hallum. The stock of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 19 by Morgan Stanley. Craig Hallum maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 6 report. FBR Capital maintained the shares of WTW in report on Wednesday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) rating on Friday, November 2. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $70 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 12 by Craig Hallum. The rating was upgraded by Vetr to “Hold” on Tuesday, August 11. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) rating on Friday, November 2. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $90 target. The stock of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.72 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold WTW shares while 51 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 58.98 million shares or 1.42% less from 59.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 106,502 were reported by Jane Street Limited Com. 26,751 were reported by Cibc. Nine Masts Cap Limited stated it has 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity has 0.01% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 23,146 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr accumulated 0.02% or 1,000 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.01% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Artal Group Sa reported 14.82M shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 70,595 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 119,194 shares. 8,590 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 46,047 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 22,389 shares. Ratan Cap Mngmt LP invested 1.86% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Sei Investments stated it has 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Redwood Ltd Liability holds 212,499 shares.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $469.96 million activity. The insider Fajgenbaum Jonas sold $751,637. Shares for $9.95M were sold by Hotchkin Nicholas P. Shares for $350,707 were bought by GROSSMAN MINDY F on Tuesday, November 6. $566,891 worth of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) was sold by Amouyal Philippe on Friday, August 31. Pollier-Bousquet Corinne sold $1.46M worth of stock or 19,923 shares. Shares for $456.00M were sold by Westend S.A. on Tuesday, August 14.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7,446 shares to 272,978 shares, valued at $28.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 68,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,062 shares, and cut its stake in Jm Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Since November 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $274,600 activity. Nash Sarah E had sold 1,878 shares worth $130,690. $73,030 worth of stock was sold by Nelson Joyce on Monday, November 5.