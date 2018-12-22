Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 44.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 230,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 742,800 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $92.30 million, up from 512,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $124.98. About 885,617 shares traded or 164.26% up from the average. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.80% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle Raises Dividend to 41c; 06/03/2018 – JLL a Top Company for Executive Women for third straight year; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE MAKES DOUBLE PURCHASE FROM AVIVA INVESTORS; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT LASALLE HAS NOT RESPONDED TO REVISED PROPOSAL; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Rev $3.56B; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE – ON MAY 16, CO, UNITS EXECUTED AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED MULTICURRENCY CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 21, 2016; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Net $40.3M; 21/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE DEAL IS SAID TO VALUE LASALLE AT $33.50 A SHARE; 02/04/2018 – NRC: NRC Names New Senior Resident Inspector at LaSalle Nuclear Power Plant

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn (MLR) by 9.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 11,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 115,610 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.11 million, down from 127,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Miller Inds Inc Tenn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.95M market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 129,318 shares traded or 320.29% up from the average. Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) has risen 5.73% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MLR News: 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q Net $9.3M; 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q EPS 81c; 09/05/2018 – Miller Industries 1Q EPS 59c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Miller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLR); 06/03/2018 Miller Industries Announces Webcast

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $57.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 14,500 shares to 54,193 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 37,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.34M shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $463.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) by 30,990 shares to 175,936 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 10,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO).

