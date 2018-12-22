Security National Bank Of So Dak decreased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 73.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Security National Bank Of So Dak sold 10,529 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 17.99%. The Security National Bank Of So Dak holds 3,708 shares with $284,000 value, down from 14,237 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $35.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 10.21M shares traded or 141.33% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold EMR shares while 430 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 424.46 million shares or 1.26% less from 429.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.33% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 151,199 are held by Creative Planning. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Iberiabank has 56,526 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 49,780 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oakworth invested in 3,800 shares. Td Asset Management Inc owns 1.42M shares. Chemung Canal accumulated 2.62% or 154,308 shares. Orca Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,536 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Garde Cap holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 8,151 shares. Hartford invested in 0.46% or 17,900 shares. United Financial Advisers Limited Liability has 0.16% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cap Invsts owns 15.25 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 100,393 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Zebra Limited Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,583 shares.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $9.17 million activity. DELLAQUILA FRANK J sold $3.51M worth of stock. 6,409 shares valued at $475,774 were sold by Pelch Steven J. on Tuesday, August 14. Another trade for 60,000 shares valued at $4.57 million was made by MONSER EDWARD L on Friday, September 7. On Wednesday, November 28 the insider Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca sold $616,760.

Among 10 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Emerson Electric had 12 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 12 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, December 17. JP Morgan maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Friday, August 10 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 4 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of EMR in report on Thursday, July 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 30 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Thursday, August 9. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $85 target. Argus Research maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Tuesday, August 14. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $83 target.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. EMR’s profit will be $419.53 million for 21.22 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Stock Analysis: Emerson Electric – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerson Electric: How To Improve The Odds – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Emerson Electric (EMR) Acquires Advanced Engineering Valves – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection For Honeywell – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Does ABB’s 4% Dividend Yield Make It a Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

More notable recent Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Morningstar is Oversold – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: RL, ANH, MORN, CPG, ESS – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morningstar: November U.S. mutual fund, ETF outflows stabilize – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 5 Positions as of 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Morningstar Assigns New Analyst Ratings to Seven US Funds and Six Target-Date Series; Upgrades Five Funds; Downgrades Three Funds in November 2018 – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $106.73. About 166,111 shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 18.97% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Morningstar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MORN); 24/05/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$6.30 FROM A$6.70; RATING HOLD; 23/03/2018 – VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA; 24/05/2018 – PRWeb: Financial Fitness Group Expands Morningstar Relationship to Launch New Financial Education Solution for Financial; 18/04/2018 – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LTD LNK.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$8.48 FROM A$8.30; RATNG HOLD; 16/05/2018 – Morningstar Assigns New Analyst Ratings to Three U.S. Funds; Upgrades Eight Funds; Downgrades Ten Funds in April 2018; 03/05/2018 – Z ENERGY LTD ZEL.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$7.20 FROM A$6.80; RATING HOLD; 18/05/2018 – INFRATIL LTD IFT.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$2.8 FROM A$2.7; RATING HOLD; 06/03/2018 – PitchBook Promotes Patrick Ross to VP of Finance; 10/05/2018 – Innovator IBD® 50 ETF (FFTY) Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary, Achieves Morningstar 4-Star Rating

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 9 investors sold Morningstar, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 16.74 million shares or 1.17% more from 16.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Pcl accumulated 14,226 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Franklin Res has 0% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Aperio Gru Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 39,413 shares in its portfolio. Palo Cap reported 0.78% stake. Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 145,246 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 4,886 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0.01% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 26,150 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) or 46 shares. 2,254 are owned by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. 121,142 were accumulated by Confluence Invest Mngmt. Highstreet Asset Management reported 23 shares stake. Millennium Ltd Com holds 45,346 shares. M&T Comml Bank stated it has 13,659 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.07% stake. Creative Planning holds 0% or 1,807 shares.

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $4.55 billion. The firm offers a line of data, software, research, and investment management offerings for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual investors. It has a 25.58 P/E ratio. It offers Morningstar Data, an investment data spanning various investment databases, including pricing and commodity data; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a Web investment planning system; Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment research platform; and Morningstar.com, a Website for individual investors.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 44 sales for $73.62 million activity. Mansueto Joseph D also sold $1.51M worth of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) on Monday, September 17. Lyons William M sold $86,150 worth of stock or 625 shares. 2,000 shares valued at $259,500 were sold by Landis Gail S on Monday, October 29.

As stated in an electronic form that has been filled with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission on 21/12/2018, Joseph Mansueto, Executive Chairman of Morningstar Inc and a well informed person, unloaded 15,736 shares of the corporation for exactly $1,771,776 U.S. Dollars based on an average stock price per share of $112.6. In the last month, he also sold 152,571 shares worth $17,643,579 USD. Currently, Mr. Joseph, possess 22.81 million shares, which accounts for 53.48% of the company’s market capitalization.