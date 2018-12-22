Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 155.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 20,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,272 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.48M, up from 13,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79M shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 47.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 13,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,633 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.70 million, up from 28,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31M shares traded or 137.09% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Letter and the Puerto Rican Surprise (Podcast); 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM is scouting CEOs – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 11/04/2018 – REMY COINTREAU RCOP.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 118 FROM EUR 113; 05/03/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 06/03/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 168 EUROS FROM 164 EUROS; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s top blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave for own startup

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $405.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 4,643 shares to 2,518 shares, valued at $381,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl. (NYSE:PM) by 11,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,125 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bond Index Fund (BND).

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 25 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Agricole to “Outperform”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, October 11 report. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 16. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, October 12 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Vetr given on Tuesday, September 1. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 25 by CLSA. The company was maintained on Friday, September 15 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 14 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 14 with “Hold”. UBS reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 11 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bollard Gru Limited Liability reported 0.34% stake. Advent Capital Mngmt De invested in 55 shares. Allen Invest Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 3,983 shares. 350 are owned by Blackhill Cap. Adell Harriman Carpenter has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 572 were reported by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv. Clark Mngmt Grp Inc Inc has invested 2.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Oh has invested 2.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreno Evelyn V reported 79,883 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus invested in 0.47% or 432,214 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 854 shares. Sigma Planning Corp invested in 0.65% or 98,149 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement Inc has 0.22% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8,840 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 53,285 shares. Condor Mgmt reported 14,268 shares stake.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. $125,281 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Friday, October 19.

