Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibbco (BMY) by 26.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 14,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,586 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.46M, down from 53,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibbco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 14.47M shares traded or 61.15% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 3/15/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN STUDY, YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED SUPERIOR BENEFIT FOR CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 26/04/2018 – BMY SEES 1L LUNG TO BE CHALLENGE BECAUSE OF COMPETITORS; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 23/03/2018 – IPSEN RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 11,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $254.83M, down from 2.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31 million shares traded or 137.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 31/03/2018 – blacq: Germany’s Continental hires JP Morgan for potential break-up: sources FRANKFURT/LONDON (Re; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 15/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – UBI BANCA UBI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.3 FROM EUR 5.1; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts J.P. Morgan Securities Australia ‘A+/A-1’; Otlk Stbl; 18/05/2018 – Banks will trade cryptocurrency sooner than people think, says fmr. JPMorgan blockchain executive; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – WESTAR ENERGY INC WR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $54; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Composite PMI: Summary

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $125,281 worth of stock or 1,150 shares.

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, April 14 with “Neutral”. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 13 with “Overweight”. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 10. The company was reinitiated on Wednesday, January 11 by UBS. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $102.0 target in Friday, September 15 report. DZ Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities on Friday, January 15. As per Monday, January 18, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $9.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) by 8,591 shares to 717,376 shares, valued at $66.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Real Estate Select Sector Spdr Etf by 63,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sirios Cap Management LP holds 902,000 shares or 5.25% of its portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advisors Lc invested in 12,970 shares. Btr Capital Management Inc has invested 3.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ls Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.81% or 124,459 shares. Miller Investment Mgmt Lp invested in 0.38% or 11,000 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 61,170 shares. Dakota Wealth holds 45,226 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. 6,255 were accumulated by Thompson Rubinstein Mgmt Or. The Illinois-based West Family Invs has invested 0.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Parsons Mgmt Inc Ri has invested 1.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Basswood Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 3.78% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 733,012 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.03 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 2.83% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1.33M shares. Bellecapital Intll Ltd holds 0.21% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,871 shares. Agf Invests holds 2.26M shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45B for 10.51 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $454.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fdsinc (VOOG) by 3,490 shares to 24,494 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P 500 (IVV).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.37 billion for 14.83 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.94% negative EPS growth.